BB Coke’s Jaheim Coleman released from hospital, back home with family Loop Jamaica

BB Coke’s Jaheim Coleman is back at home resting after spending a little more than a week in the hospital where he received treatment for severe wounds inflicted upon him by a fellow student.

Reports are that he was attacked after accidentally stepping on the Clark shoe of a fellow schoolmate.

Minister of Education and Youth, Fayval Williams, who has followed Jaheim’s progress since he was first admitted to the Mandeville Regional Hospital before being transferred to the University Hospital of the West Indies, posted on X, formerly Twitter on Saturday, informing that the 14-year-old was back at home with his family.

“After a most tumultuous week, I can report that Jaheim is safely back at home,” Williams posted.

“We pray a normal school life for him… and all at BB Coke. May there be no more bullying, only students caring for each other. MoEY (Ministry of Education and Youth) is committed to safe spaces and more counseling support for students,” Williams added.

Jaheim was reportedly attacked and beaten by a 15-year-old boy at his high school on September 28 after he reportedly stepped on the boy’s shoes. He was left with severe head injuries and was initially rushed to a nearby medical facility by five of his schoolmates who have since been widely recognized, including by Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Digicel, for their selflessness.

The 15-year-old has since been charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm, has appeared in court, and posted bail in the amount of $300,000.