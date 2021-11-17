BCIC donates to Immaculate High School’s track programme | Loop Jamaica

BCIC recently donated $200,000 towards the nutrition programme of Immaculate Conception High School’s track team.

The donation will help ensure that the team remains on track with nutritious meals as the girls prepare for Champs 2022.

Jhennoy Griffiths, BCIC’s Sponsorship and PR Exec paid a visit to the school and expressed that “BCIC remains committed to the youth and athletics in Jamaica, especially in these times, it’s crucial for students to remain active and healthy.”

Team captain Chanel Honeywell, 17, said: “This will make a huge difference to the team, and we are excited and thankful”.

Head coach Franz Forde echoed her sentiments and said this would help the team with their season preparations.

BCIC is a member of the ICD Group and an affiliate of the Victoria Mutual Building Society.