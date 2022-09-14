BCIC, partners launch youth mentorship programme Loop Jamaica

The British Caribbean Insurance Company (BCIC), in partnership with The Multicare Youth Foundation (MYF), and the HEART/NSTA Trust, recently launched its year-long youth development and mentorship programme called the ‘BCIC YUTE Work Project’ at the Trench Town Polytechnic College in Kingston.

The orientation introduced 30 youth from Parade Gardens and surrounding communities to opportunities for training and mentorship.

The general insurer has furthered its commitment to disadvantaged youth by extending its undertaking to complete a certificate programme at the College of Insurance and Professional Studies. This provides an additional option for the young participants to branch out into other fields of employment.

Established in 1962, BCIC is celebrating 60 years in business in 2022, and the project is an extension of those celebrations, as the company looks to give back to Jamaica and say ‘thank you’.

Managing Director of BCIC, Peter Levy, wants to re-energize the company’s commitment to building Jamaica through investment in its people.

“We wanted to celebrate in a way that showed not just how much we appreciate the people that have made it possible for us to be in business for 60 years, but that we remain committed to them. This project will impact the lives of individuals who are the future of this country, and hopefully one day 10, 15 or even 25 years from now, BCIC’s next Managing Director will be from youth who benefitted from this project” he said.

MYF, a non-profit organisation focused on youth and community development, particularly among students and young people from Kingston’s inner cities, led the recruitment of the youth, and is providing life skills training, mentorship and internship placement. They are the implementing agency, responsible for active supervision of the programme.

Executive Director at MYF, Alicia Glasgow Gentles said: “The youth enrolled in the BCIC YUTE Work project are considered unattached; they are neither enrolled in school or a training programme. The project offers young people the opportunity to be meaningfully engaged in productive activities that will produce positive outcomes in their lives and the communities in which they live. They receive vocational skills training and certification, mentorship, on the job experience and social support, leading to increased opportunities for educational, economic and social empowerment.”

HEART, a leading provider of technical vocational education and training in Jamaica, is offering a 12 week in-person training and job certification course that prepares at-risk youth for roles in customer service, business administration and record keeping.