BCMG Insurance launches inaugural Errol Ziadie Scholarship | Loop Jamaica

BCMG Insurance Brokers has launched a memorial scholarship in honour of the late insurance industry stalwart and BCMG Chairman Errol Ziadie.

Ziadie was a prominent figure in the industry and served in many capacities that advanced the industry for almost three decades.

The Errol Ziadie Memorial Scholarship, valued at $245,000, will cover the full tuition for the Certified Insurance Technician Course offered by the College of Insurance and Professional Studies (CIPS), formerly known as the Insurance College of Jamaica (ICOJ).

Applicants must currently work in the general insurance industry at a supervisory level. Applications for the scholarship close on August 12.

BCMG CEO, Thomas Smith, said the scholarship is a fitting way to celebrate the life and work of his colleague and friend.

“I am so happy that we have been able to launch this scholarship in honour of this phenomenal man. Ziadie has had a tremendous impact on not only the insurance sector but also on the lives of hundreds of people,” he said.

Smith also highlighted Ziadie’s guidance which allowed him and Executive Chairman, William Craig, to create a successful company which is now one of the top five insurance brokerages in Jamaica.

CIPS General Manager Annette Robotham said she is pleased to be working with BCMG on the initiative given the connection that both organisations have with Ziadie. He was involved in the formation of CIPS and the acquisition of its current premises.

Robotham also urged persons to take advantage of the scholarship opportunity.

“The insurance industry provides many opportunities for success and growth. I must encourage persons who are interested in the field to apply and take their careers to the next level,” she said.

Meanwhile, CEO of General Accident Insurance Company Sharon Donaldson said she is pleased with BCMG’s move to honour Ziadie, who she described as her mentor and friend.

“He helped me to hone my corporate management skills and taught me the importance of emotional intelligence,” she said. “So I am happy that BCMG has taken the decision to celebrate and commemorate the life of Errol Ziadie with the launch of this scholarship. And although it will not bring him back, it will be another of his outstanding legacies.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Assistant General Manager at JN Group, Leon Mitchell, lauded the launch of the scholarship and pledged the group’s support for the initiative. Mitchell brought remarks on behalf of JN Group CEO Earl Jarrett.

BCMG Insurance Brokers is inviting persons to apply for the scholarship by visiting the websites of the CIPS and BCMG for application forms and more information.