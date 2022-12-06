Be on the alert! Cops urge as they release safety tips for Christmas Loop Jamaica

The police are advising members of the public to adopt safe practices and be very vigilant as they conduct business and traverse public places throughout this Yuletide season.

The police will continue to maintain a strong presence across the island to minimize attacks from criminals. Here are some of the ways in which members of the public can help the police to keep them safe this season:

Robbery prevention during the festive season

Ensure that valuable personal possessions (e.g. cash and high-end electronic devices) are properly secured or concealed. We encourage persons transporting large sums of cash to utilize cash escort services offered by private security companies.

Thieves are utilizing motorcycles and other vehicles to commit robberies. Be aware of your surroundings; avoid using devices like earphones while commuting. Trust your judgment; if you feel there may be a threat, go somewhere safe such as your nearest police station.

Avoid wearing excessive jewelry, particularly gold, especially when walking in areas with high pedestrian traffic.

Always ensure that your house and car keys are easily accessible to minimize the time it takes to enter homes and vehicles. Walk in well-lit areas and avoid walking alone. If you think you are being followed, trust your instincts and proceed to a crowded area, maintain your vigilance, and go to the nearest police station if possible.

Do not leave valuable items on motor vehicle seats or areas within the vehicle that make them visible to passers-by. Persons using automated teller Machines (ATMs) are also urged to be vigilant and protect their debit/credit card information. Avoid using ATMs in secluded areas and DO NOTaccept assistance from strangers.

Travelers are urged to be alert at the airport and be mindful of people who are not legitimately authorized to load and unload vehicles or provide transportation. If you believe you are being followed, proceed to a busy location and contact the police immediately.

Safety at home

Invest in safety features for your home, which may take the form of sturdy locks and doors or more advanced home security systems such as alarms and CCTV cameras.

Be careful who has access to your home. Crafty robbers sometimes pose as household employees, such as gardeners and domestic helpers, and then use the opportunity to steal items from your home.

Since children will likely be at home for the holidays, teach them not to speak to strangers and shout for help if they feel unsafe. Also, teach them to never give out personal information and how to contact the police.