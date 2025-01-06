Be on the lookout for invasive Cuban tree frog

The Cuban tree frog (Osteopilus septentrionalis) has arrived in Jamaica, bringing with it significant ecological and economic concerns.

While this invasive species, first identified in Clarendon, has rapidly spread across eight of the island’s 14 parishes, experts from the National Environmental Planning Agency (NEPA) and the Caribbean Coastal Area Management Foundation (CCAM) are working to mitigate its impact and educate the public about effective control measures.

Environmental Officer in the Ecosystems Management Branch, Fauna Unit at NEPA, Leighton Mamdeen, explains that the Cuban Tree Frog likely entered Jamaica via shipping containers, utilising their remarkable ability to squeeze into tight spaces. This trait allows them to travel undetected on goods transported across the island, thereby increasing its population.

Mamdeen shared that identifying these frogs can be challenging for the untrained eye, as Jamaica has native species with similar characteristics.

“While most of the frogs that you’ll see in Jamaica are very different from the Cuban tree frog, we have about two or three species of frogs that are very similar, like the laughing frog or the snoring frog which, to the untrained eye, might seem like the same frog,” Mamdeen said.

However, Cuban tree frogs are distinct in their size, growing up to three inches long. “Other distinguishing characteristics include long legs, large toe pads, warts on the back, and they come in a myriad of colors, so you’ll see them in white, green, brown and orange,” he pointed out.

Sharing details on the environmental and ecological impact of these frogs, Mamdeen informed that they pose a dual threat to Jamaica’s ecosystem. “They are voracious predators that consume a wide variety of native species, including other frogs, lizards, birds, and even small snakes,” Mamdeen said.

This, he says, “can have a detrimental impact on the country’s ecosystems because they disrupt the balance of Jamaica’s natural food chain, as they have no natural predators on the island”.

According to Mamdeen, the Cuban tree frog also impacts human life. Their toxic skin secretions can cause irritation, particularly for individuals with sensitive skin. Furthermore, their sudden appearances in homes and public spaces often create panic. An alarming issue arising from their spread is the effect on agriculture.

“We’ve recently noticed that these frogs prey on bees in apiaries, threatening the livelihoods of beekeepers,” Mamdeen noted.

Bees play a crucial role in pollination and crop production, and their decline could have far-reaching consequences for Jamaica’s agricultural sector.