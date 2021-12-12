Be warned! Fatal Christmastime crashes galore over recent years | Loop Jamaica

It makes no sense having grand New Year’s resolutions if you don’t ensure to get to the new calendar year.

Hence, with almost 450 persons dead from road traffic mishaps across the island so far this year, much concern naturally surrounds the festive period around the Christmas holidays, when traditionally there have been some major collisions, resulting in notable numbers of lives lost.

In reflecting on the losses so far this year and with hope of spurring due consideration of the need to remain safe on the roadways during the end-of year period, Loop News dug into the archives in search of some details on some major tragedies around the period over recent years.

While it may not make comfortable reading, it may end up having some sobering influence in the minds of at least some people, and thereby make for less road traffic fatalities this time around.

Of most significance tragically, were crashes leading up to, on or shortly after Christmas in the years 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020, with some of the reportage being re-presented as follows:

It wasn’t a celebratory Christmas for all Jamaicans in 2015, as the lives of some were lost in different ways leading up to, on the holy day, and on Boxing Day.

The Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), the information arm of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), outlined that five persons died between Christmas Eve and Christmas Day that year in separate motor vehicle crashes.

The family of Donovan Thompson, who died on Christmas Eve after having received injuries in a motor vehicle crash, mourned his death on Christmas morning.

The 45-year-old of Benin Road, Brown’s Town, St Ann died from injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle crash on the Pear Tree main road in the parish. Reports from the Runaway Bay police are that about 10:48 am, Thompson was driving his Toyota Wish motor vehicle when it collided with a motor truck. He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Similarly, 38-year-old Nesbeth Fowler of Somerhill, St James succumbed to injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle collision along Struie Road in Bethel Town, Westmoreland on Thursday, December 24, 2015.

Reports are that around 9:15 pm, Fowler was attempting to cross the roadway when he was hit by a Toyota Hiace minibus. He was taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Kenneth Grant, an elderly man, was killed, and a woman and three children were injured, in Bucknor, May Pen, Clarendon in a crash along Rectory Road in the parish.

The crash happened sometime after 7pm on Christmas Eve that year.

December 2017

Ten days before Christmas in 2017, a 15-year-old boy died as a result of injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle collision along the Bogue Gate main road in Trelawny.

The incident occurred on Friday, December 15.

The deceased was identified as Eric Wilson, a resident of Cornwall Street, Falmouth and student of Albert Town High School.

Reports are that at about 6:18 pm, Wilson was travelling as a pillion on a motorcycle when it collided with a motorcar.

The driver of the motorcycle and Wilson sustained multiple injuries and were rushed to the Falmouth Hospital, where Wilson was pronounced dead.

The driver of the motorcycle was transferred to the Cornwall Regional Hospital in Montego Bay in St James in serious condition.

File photo of a motorbike crash.

On Christmas Eve of that year, Donald Webb, otherwise called ‘Danny’, a 58-year-old welder of Jack Lodge, Discovery Bay, St Ann, died from injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle crash along the Old Folly main road in the parish.

Reports from the Discovery Bay police were that about 5:40 am, a police team was on patrol in the area when they got reports of a body that was seen along the roadway, and went to investigate.

On arrival, they also saw a damaged pedal cycle.

Investigations revealed that Webb and his grandson were riding along the road, when they were hit by a motorcar, with the driver not stopping.

The two were taken to hospital, where Webb was pronounced dead and the boy was treated and released.

On Christmas morning, 56-year-old Sharon King, who was a pillion on a motorcycle, died when the unit crashed out of control after colliding with a Toyota ProBox motorcar on the Seaforth main road in St Thomas.

King, a resident of Nine Miles in Bull Bay, died in hospital, while the motorcyclist, later identified as Oshane Lee, was admitted in critical condition, and died two days later.

The driver of the ProBox was treated and released from hospital on the same day of the crash.

By Wednesday, December 27, the Road Safety Unit in the Ministry of Transport reported that 24 people had been killed in motor vehicle crashes since the start of December of that year.

“We are appealing to drivers to cut their speed and look out for vulnerable road users; never overtake on a bend or at a junction or unnecessarily; never drive in a manner that will prove offensive to other road users.

“In addition, always use their seatbelts, ensure passengers in the vehicle utilise them as well as, and children are securely fastened in the correct protective devices,” pleaded then Director of the Road Safety Unit, Kenute Hare.

December 2018

Fourteen days before Christmas 2018, Camella Rose, a nurse from Belfield, St Mary, died and two other persons were injured in a motor vehicle crash in the parish.

That incident took place on Friday night, December 14.

Reports were that shortly after 9pm, Rose left the public hospital in the parish where she worked, and boarded a taxi.

Further reports are that the driver of the cab was travelling along the Rosend main road when the vehicle ran off the road and slammed into a truck.

The nurse and two other passengers who were in the vehicle were injured.

They were taken to the Princess Margaret Hospital where the nurse worked, where she was pronounced dead and the others were treated.

A crash scene which involved multiple fatalities.

Reports of that crash came ust hours after 15 persons, including a baby, were injured in another crash in St Thomas.

It was reported that about 2 pm, a man was driving a motorcar in the parish, during which he lost control of the vehicle that ended up crashing into a bus travelling in the opposite direction with passengers on board.

“Reports we received are that a security guard was driving a station wagon motorcar and lost control of the vehicle, and that was what caused the crash,” a police officer from St Thomas told Loop News at the time.

The source said the injured persons included a baby who were travelling in the motorcar, while the other injured persons were travelling on the bus.

The police said at least 10 persons from the group, including the baby, were rushed to hospital for medical treatment, as their injuries were considered serious.

A week before Christmas on December 18, 2018, two men died in a crash in Hanover.

The deceased were 22-year-old Rashard Johnson of Burn Savannah, St Elizabeth, and 19-year-old Brandon Parkinson of Orange Bay, Hanover.

Reports are that Johnson was driving a Toyota motorcar along the Point Hill main road in Hanover when on reaching in the vicinity of Grand Palladium Hotel, he lost control of the vehicle, which ran across the road and slammed into a wall.

The two occupants of the car sustained multiple injuries and were taken to hospital, where Johnson was pronounced dead.

Parkinson, who was admitted in a serious condition, later succumbed to his injuries.

On Christmas Day of that year, a fiery motor vehicle crash claimed the life of a man on the Content main Road in Manchester.

Loop News reported at the time that at least three other persons were also injured and a number of properties destroyed by fire as a result of the crash that claimed the life of Dwayne Patterson.

Information gleaned from sources in the area were that about 2:30 pm, Patterson and another man were speeding their motorcars along the main road when they lost control of their respective vehicles.

Reports are that Patterson’s car slammed into a building and burst into flames. He was burnt to death in the vehicle before he could escape.

The man in the other vehicle also ran off the road, but into a house. He and another occupant of his vehicle managed to crawl to safety before their unit also caught fire.

Both buildings in which the respective cars crashed, along with an adjoining structure, were destroyed by the ensuing flames.

The two occupant of one car who were able to escape the blaze from their crash, were taken to hospital to be treatment for their injuries, which are believed to be serious.

Also on Christmas Day of that year, 32-year-old Christopher Brown of Yallahs, St Thomas died in a motor vehicle crash in the parish.

The circumstances that led to the collision were not ascertained, but Loop News reported that the crash occurred at a single-lane bridge along the Yallahs to Lloyds main road near the Logwood main road intersection.

December 2019

A mere five days before the holy day of Christmas 2019, two males succumbed to injuries they sustained in a two-vehicle crash on the Braco main road in Trelawny.

The incident occurred on Friday morning, December 20.

The deceased were identified as 26-year-old Kenroy Lewis of Jericho district in Clarendon, and 19-year-old John Mills of Galina, St Mary.

According to reports, at about 4.30 am, Lewis was driving a motorcar along the roadway with Mills and another man as passengers.

Lewis reportedly lost control of the vehicle, which collided with a motor truck, resulting in the car overturning.

The injured persons were taken to the hospital, where Lewis and Mills were pronounced dead.

Two other injured persons were admitted for medical treatment.

The driver of the motor truck was also treated for minor injuries at the hospital, and was released.

Another fatal crash scene.

On December 23, 2019, sisters, Lekeshia and Neka Harris, and 36-year-old Wendy McKain, all of Steer Town, St Ann, died in a crash along the Queen’s Highway in Discovery Bay, St Ann.

Reports were that at about 5pm, four persons were travelling in a Nissan Sunny motorcar heading towards Runaway Bay, when the driver attempted to overtake another vehicle.

The Sunny then reportedly collided with a Land Rover that was going in the opposite direction.

The police were alerted and the three females were taken to hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The driver of the motorcar, later identified as 39-year-old Andre Bogle of Lucea, Hanover, died in hospital on Christmas Eve, Tuesday, December 24, after being admitted in hospital in critical condition.

A day after Boxing Day that year, an unidentified man died in a crash on the Six Miles Bridge near Duhaney Park in St Andrew.

The Duhaney Park police reported that about 6:55 pm, the driver of a Suzuki Vitara jeep was travelling along the road when he allegedly hit the unidentified man who was walking along the roadway.

The police were alerted and the man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

December 2020

Fourteen days before Christmas last year, Constable Fabian Morrison died from injuries he sustained when he was struck off his motorcycle by a car in St Andrew.

Morrison was assigned to the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB) of the police force.

It was reported that about 8am, Morrison was driving his motorcycle along Camp Road heading towards Cross Roads when, upon reaching the intersection with Arnold Road, his service motorbike was struck by a motorcar.

Morrison fell off his bike as a result of the collision, and was seriously injured.

He was taken to the Kingston Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Speaking with Loop News at the scene of the crash at the time, head of the PSTEB, then Senior Superintendent of Police Gary McKenzie, expressed sadness at Morrison’s death while appealing to motorists to adhere to the road traffic laws when using the nation’s roadways.

“When we approach intersections that are governed by controls such as stoplights… it is very important that we adhere to them,” McKenzie said, noting that, “We have lost over 400 persons to road traffic accidents already this year, so it’s very important that we adhere to road laws so we can reduce fatalities going forward.”

Three days before Christmas, 32-year-old music producer Kioma Williams of Nightingale Avenue, Kingston 3, and 39-year-old Alecia Woods of Shortwood Drive, Kingston 8, died as a result of injuries they sustained in a two-vehicle collision along the Iter Boreale main road in Annotto Bay, St Mary.

Police reports were that about 3 pm, Williams and Woods were travelling in a Honda Civic motorcar towards Buff Bay when the vehicle was hit by a Toyota Mark X motorcar that was headed in the opposite direction.

Further reports were that the driver of the Toyota Mark X had swerved to avoid a pothole and, in the process, lost control of the vehicle, which crashed into the Honda Civic.

The injured persons were taken to the hospital, where Williams was pronounced dead and Woods succumbed to her injuries a day later.

The conditions of the other injured persons were not disclosed by the police, who were then probing the incident.

On Christmas Eve last year, a Hanover motorcyclists died when he sustained injuries in a motor vehicle crash on the Winchester main road in the parish.

The deceased was identified as 54-year-old labourer, Neville Watson, of Salt Spring, Hanover.

Reports from the Green Island police were that about 10:40 pm, a Toyota motorcar was being driven from the direction of March Town towards Green Island in Hanover, when a motorcycle that was being driven by Watson, which was travelling in the opposite direction, was swerved into the path of the Toyota motorcar, resulting in the collision.

Watson was thrown from the motorcycle and sustained multiple injuries.

He was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A day after Boxing Day last year, a 15-year-old St James boy, Wayne Wynter, died from a three-vehicle collision in Trelawny.

Seven other persons were injured in the crash.

Police reports stated that about 5:30 pm, a white Nissan Tiida motorcar was being driven along the Greenside main road in Trelawny when the driver lost control of the vehicle, which collided with two other motorcars.

The three occupants of the Tiida, in which Wynter was a passenger, and seven persons from the two other motor vehicles, were taken to hospital, where the teenager was pronounced dead.

Two of those who were taken to hospital were admitted, while the others were treated and sent home.