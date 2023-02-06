Beachy Stout’s son gets 20 years for wife’s killing in the US Loop Jamaica

Jamaica-born US Air Force Major Andre McDonald was today sentenced to the maximum of 20 years in prison for manslaughter in the February 2019 death of his wife, Andreen McDonald.

Andreen was 29 years old at the time she was brutally killed.

The sentence was handed down by San Antonio District Court Judge Frank Castro in a Bexar County courtroom in Texas in the United States.

The prosecution had asked the judge to sentence McDonald, who is the son of Portland businessman, Everton “Beachy Stout” McDonald to the maximum 20 years.

Beachy Stout, 67, is presently awaiting trial in Jamaica for the murder of his two wives.

The younger McDonald was convicted last Friday of the killing of his wife and later mutilating her body. After beating her to death, he set fire to her body. He later used a claw hammer to inflict blows to the corpse.

McDonald was credited with just over two years already served and will be eligible for parole after serving another eight years.

Following a two-week trial, a Bexar County jury on Friday shocked trial watchers in finding McDonald not guilty on one count of murder in his wife’s death. However, he was found guilty on the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Before handing down the sentence, Judge Castro laid into McDonald, saying that he did not appear to show any emotion or regret during the duration of the trial.

“You burned her body, beat it with a hammer, and desecrated her corpse. After that, it almost seems like the emotion of a serial killer or something,” Castro said. “You didn’t seem to care about the dead mother of your child. You just didn’t seem bothered by that.”

During the trial, the most explosive testimony came from McDonald himself, who described in detail Andreen’s death and the grisly aftermath. Judge Castro again noted that even during that testimony, McDonald showed “no emotion whatsoever”, saying the matter-of-fact description “defied the imagination”.