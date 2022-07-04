Bear cub rescued after getting head stuck in plastic jug | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Bear cub rescued after getting head stuck in plastic jug | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

Bear cub rescued after getting head stuck in plastic jug

MoBay tax office to undergo major upgrades, services being relocated

Man accused of shooting mother of his child, to face court

JSIF providing grants to micro enterprises in targeted communities

Fewer Jamaicans deported from the US in 2021

Man held after ‘attacking woman, stealing phone valued $60,000

Lightning bolt strikes metres away from man posing for video

Teen mom and baby reported missing from Maxfield Park Children’s Home

Nearly 6,000 more people died in Jamaica in 2021 than in 2020

Harbour View are 2022 Jamaica Premier League champions

Monday Jul 04

30?C
World News
Loop Lifestyle

31 minutes ago

This photo provided by the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection – Wildlife Division, shows a bear cub with a plastic container stuck on its head, in Harwinton, Connecticut. (Photo: Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection – Wildlife Division via AP)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

State wildlife officials said that wildlife biologists in Connecticut had to rescue a bear cub that got its head stuck in a plastic container.

The misadventure happened June 23 when a mother bear with three cubs knocked over a garbage can in the town of Harwinton in Litchfield County, and one of the cubs stuck its head in a clear plastic jar that had spilt out.

“Given the warm weather and tight fit of the container, it was important to try and free the cub quickly,” the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s Fish and Wildlife Division posted on Facebook.

Wildlife biologists waited for the cub to come down from the tree it was perched in, then tranquillized it and removed the container.

The bear was unhurt and quickly found its mother waiting nearby, the wildlife officials said.

DEEP spokesperson Will Healey said the incident shows why residents should make sure their garbage is properly disposed of and secured. “We all need to do our part to keep bears and other wildlife safe and wild,” he said.

Source

Related Articles

Recent Articles

World News

Bear cub rescued after getting head stuck in plastic jug

Jamaica News

MoBay tax office to undergo major upgrades, services being relocated

Jamaica News

Man accused of shooting mother of his child, to face court

More From

Jamaica News

Raheem Sterling donates over $3m in gears to Maverley Football club

International footballer praised for focus on youth development

See also

Sport

Jamaica announce team for World Athletics Championships in Oregon

US-born Andrew Hudson, who won the 200m at the Jamaica trials, left out of team

Entertainment

‘Old’ Macka Diamond proves naysayers wrong at New Rules

Macka Diamond was in fine form at the New Rules Festival inside the National Stadium car park early Sunday morning, delivering a stellar performance that certainly served to silence her naysayers.

Sport

Sabrina Lyn wins Jamaica’s first gold at inaugural Caribbean Games

Jamaica’s lone representative in track and field, Anthony Cox, will be in action on Friday

Sport

Fraser-Pryce and Swoboda to face off in Silesia sprint show

Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Poland’s Ewa Swoboda are to star in a 100m head-to-head when the Kamila Skolimowska Memorial in Silesia welcomes athletes for Wanda Diamond League

Sport

Harbour View are 2022 Jamaica Premier League champions

Harbour View FC are the 2022 Jamaica Premier League champions after defeating first-time finalists Dunbeholden 6-5 on penalties in the final at Sabina Park on Sunday.
After playing out a 1-1 scorel

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols