‘Beat the heat’ with tea and these four tips, now! Loop Jamaica

The summer heat is still upon us, and while some continue to search for the best ways to stay cool without receiving an alarming electricity bill, others are tapping into heat-proof alternatives.

A key to prevent overheating is by…wait for it, drinking hot ginger/turmeric teas. Opting for teas that double as a cooling agent, for example, will do the trick.

Both roots are known to possess a wide range of health benefits, but the anti-inflammatory and astringent properties make them great cooling agents as well.

Ginger

And not just as teas! They can be used in myriad ways, separately or when combined.

Local tea brands like the Jamaica Mountain Peak (JMP) by Salada Foods Jamaica, Likkle Tea, Shavuot Brands, Jamaican Teas, and others have made it easy for persons to consume home-grown roots by converting the extracts into convenient and flavourful instant teas packed into individual serving sachets.

The medicinal properties of turmeric and ginger are energising and aid in alleviating nausea, which may also be a side effect of the hot, humid climate.

Check out these four alternative ways of ‘beat’ing the heat by adding Instant Ginger or Ginger Turmeric powdered tea mixtures to your daily routine.

Chill out over tea

A cold brew of ginger-turmeric is just as refreshing and revitalising as the warm blend. If a warm cup gets too cool, it can be repurposed into iced tea.

The magic of ginger and turmeric is other flavours can be infused into a mixture of both without overpowering either of them.

Add slices of fruit to the mix, like lemon, pineapple, guava, passionfruit, or strawberries, and ice if necessary and enjoy.

Why not make iced tea cubes? Once your tea of choice is brewed and chilled, pour it into an ice tray and place it in the freezer.

These tea-flavoured ice cubes can be eaten, added to a drink, or even added to water to make a refreshing beverage.

Not a fan of iced teas? Try a cocktail instead by adding at least two sachets of the instant ginger tea, a couple of splashes of lime juice, a dash of vodka, and a pinch of mint leaves to a glass… et voila, you have a pitcher of ginger lemon mojito.

Use in a foot bath

Start from the ground up…it’s more likely that your feet will feel uncomfortable during the summer – you walk a lot more, you stand for longer hours, and your feet may also be less covered.

Heat is known to make feet sweat, but may also cause them to swell, which can be painful.

Ginger and turmeric have been proven a dynamic pain-fighting duo; soaking the feet in ginger and turmeric solutions can ease pain and provide a cooling, relaxing effect throughout the body.

They stimulate the body by increasing circulation to the feet and legs. The foot soak can be made using warm salt water or warm water mixed with magnesium salt and two to three sachets of your ginger-turmeric tea blend.

Just ensure the water is hot enough to keep warm for the duration of the soak (which should not exceed 20 minutes at a time) but not too hot to burn the skin. Results could be noticeable in as little as 10 minutes post soak.

Make an oil-based serum

Not everyone likes to sit, feet in water, and soak for minutes on end. Using oil-based rubs on the sole of the feet or other achy joints and muscles may help relieve some of the pain and swelling.

Oil-based rubs are easy to make and are as effective as the soak.

Prepare a scrub

If you’re unprepared for the sun – with serums, SPF, and other skin aids – facing the heat head-on can be painful, and can leave the skin dry or burnt.

Adding an exfoliating ginger-turmeric sugar scrub into your daily skincare routine is a natural way to give yourself a stunning summer glow.