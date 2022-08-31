Bed Bath & Beyond is making a last-ditch effort to save itself

The content originally appeared on: CNN

New York (CNN Business)Bed Bath & Beyond’s stock tumbled in early trading after it announced layoffs, store closures and fresh financing plans as it tries to reverse its business’ decline.

The company said it is laying off approximately 20% of employees from its corporate ranks and supply chain, including eliminating its chief operating officer and chief stores officer roles. Its retail footprint is also being reduced, with around 150 Bed Bath & Beyond stores set to close. A list of closures wasn’t revealed.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( BBBY )shares fell 25% in premarket trading.

“We are embracing a straight-forward, back-to-basics philosophy that focuses on better serving our customers, driving growth, and delivering business returns,” said interim CEO Sue Gove. “In a short period of time, we have made significant changes and instituted enablers across our entire enterprise to regain our dominance as a preferred shopping destination for our customers’ favorite brands and exciting products.”

New funding of $500 million has also been secured, that will help “strengthen our liquidity and secure our path for the future,” Gove said.

Read More