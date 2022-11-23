Beenie Man injures ankle in bike crash — source Loop Jamaica

Beenie Man injures ankle in bike crash — source Loop Jamaica
King of the dancehall Beenie Man reportedly escaped serious injury when a bike he was driving collided with a taxi at an undisclosed location in the Corporate Area on Tuesday.

Beenie Man reportedly suffered injuries to his leg and was hospitalised but has since been released.

“Beenie Man stopped to talk to somebody and a taxi came around the corner and collided with him injuring his ankle,” a usually reliable source told Loop News.

The artiste’s girlfriend, Camille Lee, took to Instagram Live on Tuesday to reassure fans that the deejay was okay.

The Live also showed the ‘Romie’ deejay alongside others watching World Cup football.

The ‘Doctor’ also paused to reassure fans that he was well, but fans commented that his lower leg was bandaged in the video clip.

