Beenie Man Ready For Order Of Jamaica National Honor

Beenie Man says it’s high time he gets awarded the title of Order of Jamaica.

Being one of the most recognized names in Jamaican music with four decades under his belt, Beenie Man says he is done waiting for his national honor. The deejay is gunning for Jamaica’s fifth highest honor, above some other big names in the genre who have, over the years, received national honors.

The dancehall legend was in his element last weekend during a well-received performance at the 2023 Reggae Month Celebration concert. Several government officials were in attendance at the event that saw artists like Beenie Man and Sizzla Kalonji gracing the stage. Among the government representatives was Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange, who herself has been a strong supporter of reggae and dancehall over the years.

“Babsy a when you ready fi gimme mine?” Beenie deejays towards the end of his set as he cued his classic “I’m OK/Rum and Redbull” single. “My awards me a talk bout dis time. Mi nuh want no OD. A OJ yuh fi give mi. Order of Jamaica, a me run di country. King of di Dancehall.”

Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange and Koffee

Clearly, Beenie Man was not okay with not getting a national award despite his legendary career and contribution to Jamaican music. Beenie also regularly tribute to Babsy Grange during his set and commends her for spearheading the show to mark Reggae Day and Reggae Month.

“This is reggae month, but this is dancehall,” The Doc said. “Everybody who love dancehall mek me see unnu hands so in a the air. We a bad people we no business bout things. Respect to the Minister, thank you for this star.”

If Beenie Man gets his wish to be honored with the Order of Jamaica, he would join an exclusive rank of people to have the title of “Honorable,” including the Honorable Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange and former athlete Usain Bolt, late reggae legend Bunny Wailer, and actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, who was awarded the national honor of OJ in 2022.

Over the years, other Jamaican musicians have been awarded other national honors like Order of Distinction (OD), which is a level below the title of Order of Jamaica. Among the recipients of OD in the dancehall community includes Sean Paul, Shabba Ranks, Shaggy, Usain Bolt, King Yellowman, Lt. Stitchie, and Agent Sasco, who received the honor last year. Several members of the reggae community also has the honor of OD, iuncludes Bob Andy, Marcia Griffiths, Tommy Cowan, John Holt, Dennis Brown, Millie Small, Gregory Isaacs, Burning Spear, Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry, Alton Ellis, Ken Boothe, Derrick Morgan, Rita Marley, Mighty Diamonds, among others

Perhaps Beenie Man will still accept the honor if he is awarded the Order of Jamaica, but still, the Honorable Moses ‘Beenie Man’ Davis does sound good.