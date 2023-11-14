Behaviour therapy cited as alternative to expelling, suspending pupils Loop Jamaica

A researcher is proposing that the Education and Youth Ministry, as well as school administrators, should consider alternative behaviour therapy as part of initiatives to address behavioural issues affecting students, as opposed to suspending and expelling them.

The alternative disciplinary measure were put forward by Caribbean Policy Research Institute (CAPRI) researcher and Deputy Superintendent of Police, Joanna Callen, who argued that expelled and suspended students can be exposed to gang activities.

“When it is that young people have behavioural issues that lead to suspension and expulsion, we need to ask (ourselves) the questions, ‘When we suspend them? When do we expel them?'” Callen asked.

She was addressing an Education and Youth Ministry’s anti-gang town hall meeting last week.

“Many of their parents are at work, not able to be at home watching them. What do they do at that point?” she further questioned.

Callen said many students who are at home due to disciplinary actions taken against them, will often turn to persons with negative social backgrounds in their respective communities.

“So who are they (the expelled and suspended students) going to turn to? Persons in the community who may not necessarily be of positive socialisation construct.

“… And so, I think when we’re looking at the issue (of suspension and expulsion), we need to really look at what it is that we have right now as a society that could be further pushing our youths to join criminal groups, and address those issues that we have control over,” Callen indicated.

Turning to the alternative disciplinary options to suspension and expulsion of students, the CAPRI researcher said parents also need to be engaged in discussions to find appropriate solutions to such behavioural issues affecting their children.

“We need to look at alternative cognitive behaviour therapy… to address the behavioural issues that they (the students) are having. We need to bring the parents into the discussions as well…,” Callen suggested.

“We also need to try to activate and continuously engage communities and societal organisations that can help to build positive values on the outside of schools,” she stated.