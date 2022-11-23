Belgium spoil Canada’s World Cup return with 1-0 win Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Belgium spoil Canada’s World Cup return with 1-0 win Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Jamaica to launch Beaches, Trails, Parks, and Gardens Guidebook

Belgium spoil Canada’s World Cup return with 1-0 win

GraceKennedy poised to close three deals in upcoming year

France lose World Cup winner Lucas Hernandez to injury

Jeffrey Hall retires, Anya Schnoor appointed chair of Scotia

Neymar silent before Brazil open vs Serbia at World Cup

Lowest murder toll for a week last week, and lowest since 2015 – PM

Protoje hits 10 ‘milli’ mark, lands Grammy nods, and tours the UK!

Young Spain squad routs Costa Rica 7-0 at World Cup

US fugitive nabbed in Jamaica deported, to face child sex charges

Wednesday Nov 23

29?C
FIFA World Cup(TM)
Loop Sports

50 minutes ago

Belgium’s Michy Batshuayi celebrates after scoring during the World Cup Group F match against Canada, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Thibaut Courtois saved an early penalty and Michy Batshuayi scored the only goal to give Belgium a 1-0 win over Canada at the World Cup on Wednesday, spoiling the North American team’s return to the tournament after 36 years.

The Canadians have yet to collect a point or even score a goal in four World Cup matches, which includes the three games from their debut in 1986.

Still, they outplayed second-ranked Belgium at times at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, with Alphonso Davies — the star of Canada’s team — squandering the best chance when his penalty was blocked by Courtois.

With Eden Hazard ineffective and Kevin De Bruyne’s passing unusually awry, Belgium often relied on the long ball from the back and that tactic led to the 44th-minute goal. Center back Toby Alderweireld split the defense with his pass and Batshuayi ran through to guide a left-footed finish into the far corner.

Batshuayi was only playing because first-choice striker Romelu Lukaku was injured and could potentially miss the entire group stage.

Source

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Jamaica to launch Beaches, Trails, Parks, and Gardens Guidebook

FIFA World Cup(TM)

Belgium spoil Canada’s World Cup return with 1-0 win

Business

GraceKennedy poised to close three deals in upcoming year

More From

Jamaica News

Water arch welcome in Jamaica as direct flights from Italy return

The return of direct flights from Italy is being hailed by local stakeholders as a major boost for air connectivity out of Europe and for the upcoming winter tourist season.
“The addition of th

Jamaica News

See also

Jamaican, a former footballer, implicated in US bank robbery

A Jamaican, who sources say once played football for Rusea’s High School in Hanover, was arraigned on Monday in connection with last week’s armed robbery of Rockland Trust Bank in Vineyard Haven,

Jamaica News

Soldier fatally shoots ‘Skillibeng’ (not the artiste) in Southside

The Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), the police’s information arm, has confirmed that a man was shot and killed by a soldier or soldiers on Monday afternoon in ‘Southside’, Central Kingston in clo

Sport

KC eliminated from Manning Cup, STATHS join JC in final

A new champion will be crowned in the urban area ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup football competition after St Andrew Technical High School (STATHS) defeated Kingston College (KC) 3-2 in their semi-final gam

Entertainment

Grenadian Mr Killa wins Best Reggae and Dancehall Award at AFRIMMA

Mr Killa was announced as the winner of the Best Reggae and Dancehall category at Saturday evening’s African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA).
The Grenadian Soca superstar was voted as the category’

FIFA World Cup(TM)

Qatar World Cup 2022 schedule: Wednesday, November 23

Day 4 of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar comes your way today with two of the Concacaf teams – Costa Rica and Canada in action.
Canada return to soccer’s biggest stage for the first time sin

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols