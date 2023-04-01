Belize imposes stricter travel rules for Jamaicans Loop Jamaica

Haitians have lost their privilege to enter Belize visa-free while Jamaicans must show proof that they have paid for their lodging before they enter the country as part of new immigration protocols adopted today.

The Belizean Government announced the decision after Cabinet met earlier this week and discussed how nationals from both Caribbean Community island nations are using Belize as a transit point for their attempts to cross into the United States illegally.

“After a thorough discussion on the increasing number of visitors who are using Belize as a transit country to reach the United States, Cabinet determined that Belize will invoke Article 226 (a) of the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas, which will allow for the Minister of Immigration to immediately impose a visa requirement for Haitians wishing to visit Belize and to require Jamaican nationals to provide evidence of fully paid non-refundable hotel reservations prior to boarding flights to Belize,” the government said.

Both Jamaica and Haiti are signatories to the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME), which allows nationals of member countries to travel freely between states for business, cultural and tourism purposes.

A ministerial task force to address “rampant smuggling” occurring across Belize.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Immigration will chair the task force which will include the Minister of Home Affairs and New Growth Industries and the Minister of Tourism & Diaspora Relations.