WI pacer Alzarri Joseph suspended after on-field clash with captain BOJ acquires St Andrew property to supplement downtown headquarters Greater advocacy for stronger regulations on antibiotics use PM Andrew Holness outlines aspects of ASPIRE Jamaica initiatives No appeal for convicts who commit murders at schools, suggests Chang Early celebrations at the close of polls in St Andrew North West
Local News

Bellevue Hospital Launches ‘Gifts of Hope’

23 November 2024
Support us
This content originally appeared on Jamaica News | Loop News.
Promote your business with NAN

Officials at Bellevue Hospital have launched the "Gifts of Hope: Share the Joy" Initiative.

The project is aimed at spreading joy and kindness to residents during the holiday season.

" This initiative is an invitation to the public, corporate Jamaica, non-profit organizations, and the Friends of Bellevue to make a difference in the lives of our residents," a release from the institution stated.

"Through thoughtful gifts, we can collectively brighten their holidays and show that they are cared for and valued members of our community."

 How to Participate: 1. Prepare a Wrapped Gift: Choose a meaningful item to gift a Bellevue Hospital resident.

2. Deliver Your Gift: Place your wrapped gift under the Christmas Tree located in the hospital lobby at 16½ Windward Road, Kingston 2.

 "Every gift represents more than a physical itemit's a message of hope and love," shared Ms. Suzette Buchanan, CEO.

"Our residents deserve to feel cherished, especially during the holidays, and this initiative provides a beautiful opportunity for the community to come together and share the joy of the season."

 Why It Matters Bellevue Hospital is committed to providing exceptional psychiatric care in a nurturing environment.

The "Gifts of Hope" Initiative not only uplifts our residents but also helps to break down the stigma surrounding mental health by showcasing the power of community support.

 Get Involved Today

 Whether you're an individual, a business, or a community group, your contribution will make a difference. Help us fill the hospital lobby with gifts of love and hope this season.

 For more information, please contact: Contact Name: Shantole Thompson Email: profficer @bvh.gov.jm Phone: 876 - 317 -7955 

Together, let's make this holiday season unforgettable for the patients of Bellevue Hospital.

Let's spread warmth, love, and joy, one gift at a time. 

Support us

Related News

23 November 2024

2-2: JLP wins two parliamentary by-elections, PNP two ‘parochials’

31 October 2024

Cop gets bail on murder charge relative to off-duty fatal shooting

20 November 2024

Morant Bay Women’s Centre gets $2.6m from Canadian Healthcare Union

14 November 2024

Mayor of St Ann’s Bay asks funeral homes to inform about burial grants