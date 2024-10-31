Bellevue Hospital Launches ‘Gifts of Hope’

Officials at Bellevue Hospital have launched the "Gifts of Hope: Share the Joy" Initiative.

The project is aimed at spreading joy and kindness to residents during the holiday season.

" This initiative is an invitation to the public, corporate Jamaica, non-profit organizations, and the Friends of Bellevue to make a difference in the lives of our residents," a release from the institution stated.

"Through thoughtful gifts, we can collectively brighten their holidays and show that they are cared for and valued members of our community."

How to Participate: 1. Prepare a Wrapped Gift: Choose a meaningful item to gift a Bellevue Hospital resident.

2. Deliver Your Gift: Place your wrapped gift under the Christmas Tree located in the hospital lobby at 16½ Windward Road, Kingston 2.

"Every gift represents more than a physical itemit's a message of hope and love," shared Ms. Suzette Buchanan, CEO.

"Our residents deserve to feel cherished, especially during the holidays, and this initiative provides a beautiful opportunity for the community to come together and share the joy of the season."

Why It Matters Bellevue Hospital is committed to providing exceptional psychiatric care in a nurturing environment.

The "Gifts of Hope" Initiative not only uplifts our residents but also helps to break down the stigma surrounding mental health by showcasing the power of community support.

Get Involved Today

Whether you're an individual, a business, or a community group, your contribution will make a difference. Help us fill the hospital lobby with gifts of love and hope this season.

For more information, please contact: Contact Name: Shantole Thompson Email: profficer @bvh.gov.jm Phone: 876 - 317 -7955

Together, let's make this holiday season unforgettable for the patients of Bellevue Hospital.

Let's spread warmth, love, and joy, one gift at a time.