Beneficiary selection process flagged as main issue with PATH Loop Jamaica

Labour and Social Security Minister Pearnel Charles Jr has identified the process of selecting beneficiaries for the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH) as one of the primary issues with the social initiative.

That and other challenges were highlighted, according to Charles Jr, during his engagement with staff members, clients, PATH beneficiaries and persons on social media.

“One of the primary issues is with the selection process… Your Government recognises this issue, and we’re taking steps to modernise the programme’s data collection and verification process,” he told persons at the first in a series of town hall consultations on PATH.

Held in at the Methodist Church Hall in Brown’s Town, St Ann on Wednesday, scores of beneficiaries and persons who have attempted to apply for the programme outlined their challenges with the programme.

Some persons told the minister and other officials from the ministry that while they have been accepted for PATH, they and their children have not received the annual stipends, while others have been pulled from the programme without any notice.

Others lamented that the requirements for PATH are too stringent, as they were denied acceptance for having appliances such as a refrigerator or stove in their houses.

“I know people personally who nuh need fi deh pon PATH weh on it, and poor people can’t get on it,” said a woman at the meeting.

In his response to the overall issues presented by persons, Charles Jr said the Government is committed to the process of overhauling PATH.

It is to be done in phases, with the series of town hall consultations being the first step in the process, he indicated.

“So using technology and data analytics, our goal is to create a new fit- for-purpose PATH that reaches those who need this support the most,” declared Charles Jr.

Another challenge impacting the programme is the need for improved monitoring and evaluation, the minister shared.

“So there’s need for us look on it, to see whether we need to improve the structure, the training, additional persons (to be employed) – whatever it is – to work out a better system for monitoring and evaluation,” he said.

“While PATH, though, has undoubtedly improved lives, there’s also the need for us to improve in terms of the collection of data, because an essential part of the overhaul will be investing in robust monitoring systems and research initiatives to track the long-term outcomes of the beneficiaries,” added the minister.

Approximately 350,000 persons currently benefit from PATH nationally.