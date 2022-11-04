Benefits of birth control pills beyond preventing pregnancy Loop Jamaica

Birth control pills can help you avoid becoming pregnant, but they also have a number of other advantages.

While birth control is the most prevalent reason people use the pill, more than half of pill users utilise it for reasons other than pregnancy prevention.

Here are five benefits of using birth control pills other than pregnancy prevention.

It regulates menstrual cycles

Birth control pills aid in balancing the hormonal variations that occur during your menstrual period. This helps to smooth out your period so you know when it will arrive. Traditional birth control pills contain estrogen and progestin, which are hormones identical to those produced by your ovaries. For three weeks, you take hormone-containing “active” pills, followed by a week of inactive pills. The week you take the inactive pills, you will get your period.

Helps with cramps, anaemia and PMS

Birth control pills may reduce your risk of heavy monthly bleeding by preventing ovulation and making the uterine lining thinner. A lighter period reduces your chances of iron deficiency anaemia, which is caused by severe bleeding. Because it stops ovulation and lightens your menstruation, the pill may help relieve unpleasant cramps. If you have PMS or PMDD, birth control tablets may help alleviate symptoms such as mood swings, breast discomfort, weight gain, bloating, and acne by balancing hormone levels during your cycle. Using the pill to balance your hormone levels may also result in fewer and milder menstrual migraines.

Helps with Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS)

Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), a prevalent illness among adolescent girls and young women, is characterized by a hormonal imbalance in which the ovaries produce an excess of testosterone. It can lead to irregular periods, excessive hair growth, and acne. Birth control pills can alleviate these symptoms by balancing your hormones, lowering your testosterone levels, and controlling your period.

Relieves endometriosis symptoms and prevents ovarian cysts

Endometriosis is a disorder in which the uterine lining grows outside of the uterus. This might result in intense menstrual cramps and painful periods. Birth control pills will not treat endometriosis, but they will help you control your pain by stopping your period. The pills may also prevent the recurrence of ovarian cysts.

Reduces your risk of uterine cancer

Birth control pills also have some long-term advantages. Women who use combination birth control pills are 50 per cent less likely to get uterine cancer. These effects can remain for up to 20 years after you stop using the pill. It may also lower your risk of ovarian cancer.

Other than pregnancy prevention, birth control pills may provide some benefits, but they may not be the ideal birth control option for you. They also do not protect you from STDs. If you’re thinking about starting the pill, consult your doctor first.