Bennett and Nugent lead sprint hurdles finals qualifiers at trials

Orlando Bennett ran a season’s best time of 13.28 in the men’s 110-metre hurdles semi-finals to lead all qualifiers on the third and penultimate day of the Jamaica Olympic trials at the National Stadium on Saturday.

Bennett led throughout but had to dig deep to hold off Tyler Mason, who finished second in 13.30 seconds, the second fastest time across the three heats.

Reigning Olympic champion Hansle Parchment, Rasheed Broadbell, and former Olympic and World Athletics Championships gold medallist Omar McLeod also advanced to the final.

Omar McLeod (left) and Rasheed Broadbell compete in semi-final two of the men’s 110m hurdles. (PHOTO: Marlon Reid).

Parchment won the first semi-final with a comfortable 13.42 seconds, the fifth fastest time, while Broadbell edged out McLeod to win the second semi-final in 13.32 seconds, the third fastest time. McLeod finished second in 13.34 seconds, the fourth fastest over the heats.

Also advancing to the final are Jerome Campbell from the University of Northern Colorado, who clocked 13.50 seconds, and Odario Phillips with a time of 13.47 seconds.

Hansle Parchment wins semi-final one of the men’s 100m hurdles.

In the women’s 100m hurdles, Budapest World Championships finalist Ackera Nugent qualified for the final with the fastest time.

Nugent, running in lane five, easily beat Budapest world champion Danielle Williams with a season’s best time of 12.46 seconds and will run for a spot on Jamaica’s team for next month’s Paris Olympics.

Williams clocked 12.57 for second position, also earning an automatic qualification for the final. The double world champion will enter the final with the second quickest time.

Olympic bronze medallist Megan Tapper held off challenges from Demisha Roswell and Janeek Brown to win the second semi-final in 12.71, the third quickest time over the two heats. Roswell finished second in 12.76 and Brown third in 12.83, both securing automatic qualification for the final.

National record holder Britany Anderson crashed out after finishing down the track in 12.93. Anderson was attempting a comeback after sitting out the 2023 season as a result of an injury.

The other finalists are Oneka Wilson (12.76) from Clemson University and Amoi Brown (12.86).