Benz driver and female on gun charges after late-night chase in Kgn Loop Jamaica

A man and his female passenger have been charged with breaches of the Firearms Act following the seizure of a firearm and ammunition on Studio One Boulevard in Kingston on Sunday, June 25.

Charged with unauthorised possession of a prohibited weapon and unauthorised possession of ammunition are 31-year-old Delshawn McBean, a contractor of Blunt Street, Kingston, and a Barbican, St Andrew address; and 28-year-old Shantel Thomas, a cashier of Tower Street, Kingston.

Reports from the Denham Town police are that sometime after 11pm, McBean was driving a grey Mercedes Benz motor vehicle with Thomas as his passenger, when McBean was signalled to stop by a police team during a vehicular checkpoint operation.

The driver reportedly disobeyed the signal and sped off.

The police team pursued the vehicle and subsequently intercepted it.

The occupants and the vehicle were search and one Taurus 9mm pistol with a magazine containing twelve 9mm cartridges was reportedly found under the driver’s seat.

McBean and Thomas were subsequently arrested and charged.

Their court date is being arranged.