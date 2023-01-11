Berbice pedestrian struck down & killed by truck

Black Immigrant Daily News

A pedestrian was last evening struck down and killed by a motor lorry owned by Cevon’s Waste Management.

Dead is 34-year-old Victor Alert of Martin Street, Rosehall Town, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

At around 21:10hrs along the Rosehall Town Public Road, motor lorry GZZ 4248 was proceeding along the roadway when, according to the driver, the pedestrian ran accross the road into the path of his vehicle.

As a result of the collision, the pedestrian fell onto the road where he received injuries about his body.

The man was picked up by public-spirited citizens in an unconscious condition, placed in a police vehicle and taken to Port Mourant Public Hospital where he was pronounced him dead on arrival.

Investigations are continuing.

NewsAmericasNow.com