Bermuda expected to feel the effects of Hurricane Fiona tonight Loop Jamaica

Photo: NOAA

Hurricane Fiona has maintained its strong Category Four intensity as it moves towards Bermuda.

At 8am, the storm was located 735 kilometres southwest of Bermuda and had winds of 215 km/h.

Bermuda is under a Hurricane Warning.

The Bermuda Weather Service warned islanders that tropical storm force winds will arrive from around 9pm.

Photo: NOAA

“A forecast adjustment of the wind field has been made–Fiona is expected to expand as it passes Bermuda, and the Marine Area is likely to experience sustained hurricane-force winds of up to 90 mph with gusts to 110 mph in the early hours of Friday morning,” the weather service said.

“Around the island, elevated and exposed locations should experience hurricane force winds in excess of 75 mph and higher gusts. Large swells on the south shore will be evident today, and a storm tide of around 3 feet will gradually rise through the day and tonight in advance of Fiona’s closest passage. Rainfall amounts up to 4 inches are possible. Final preparations should be completed today prior to Fiona’s arrival tonight.”

Hurricane Fiona is expected to pass 177 km northwest of Bermuda at 5am on Friday.

