Berry Hill Primary basks in students’ PEP success

Berry Hill Primary and Infant School in St Catherine is celebrating the performance of their students sitting the 2024 Primary Exit Profile (PEP) examinations.

Seventy-five per cent of the candidates were deemed to have performed satisfactorily, based on the results, which enabled their placement in the first schools of choice.

Principal of the school, Duwayne Johnson, reports that eight students sat the exams, six of whom were placed on Pathway One, and two on Pathway Two, adding that most of them scored between 70 and 80 per cent.

Pathway One is for students who are performing satisfactorily, Pathway Two is for children who have some form of delayed learning, and the third is for students with special needs.

Johnson said given the learning challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the students were placed in special learning programmes and PEP preparation sessions, noting that “they were given critical support, and it has paid off”.

The principal points out that the students’ preparations incorporated extra classes and praises the school’s teachers for playing their part by giving of their time while highlighting critical support provided by the parents.

PEP provides an academic profile of students and their readiness for grade seven. It assesses students’ knowledge, placing significant emphasis on critical thinking and communication.

Johnson said Berry Hill Primary adopts “a holistic approach to the children and the support needed for them to excel the way they did”.

Janea Harris, who was adjudged the school’s top student, said she and her family were very “excited and happy”, when they were advised of her performance in the exams.

“Thanks to my grandmother, my mother, and the principal as well for helping me,” she said.

Janea, who has been placed at St Andrew High School for Girls, underscores that for students to succeed in their schoolwork, it is important that they study diligently and pay attention to the lessons imparted by their teachers.

Her grandmother, Charmaine Gordon, explained that the community is happy for all the students who performed well in the PEP exams, “because the school did well”.

Gordon, who has high praises for Johnson, said he has a “unique love for his students”.

She notes that he goes all-out in his efforts to ensure his students excel in their studies which, she said, “is a plus”, adding that “we have a good leader in Duwayne Johnson”.

Gordon said Janea’s placement at St Andrew High School has brought immense pride and joy to the family and community.

Meanwhile, top boy, Teja Bailey, who has been placed at St Catherine High School, said he was elated and surprised on learning that he had done well in the exams.

He attributes this to determination, and being enrolled at a “good school”, where the “teachers are very excellent”.

“Thank you very much for pushing me to achieve my goal,” Teja said.

His mother, Yanique Harrison, said the youngster and his colleagues worked very hard and thanked the school for “educating my son… . It is a job well done”.

Chairman of Berry Hill Primary, Correl Davis, said significant investments have been made in the students, noting that “they never let us down”.

She points out that the school is cherished by the community, while maintaining that it must continue to deliver high results.

“We are extremely proud. The school and the community are all upbeat and pleased with the [PEP] results,” the chair added.

Senior teacher at Berry Hill Primary, Velmore Lawson, describes this year’s PEP results as “quite amazing”.

Lawson, who has served the institution for 36 years, notes that “we have worked with them, and we have seen where our work has paid off”.

“The entire community is happy to see how Berry Hill Primary has, once again, brought the students on top,” she said.

PEP aims to enhance the academic and critical-thinkingcapabilities and creativity of students by the end of primary-level education. It commences with a series of assessments at grade four and ends in grade six.

The three main categories are the Performance Task, Ability Test and Curriculum Test.