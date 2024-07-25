Beryl Relief: Home repair funds expected within four weeks – Charles J

Disbursements of funds to Jamaicans whose houses were damaged by Hurricane Beryl are expected be made available in another four weeks.

The timeline was provided by Minister of Labour and Social Security, Pearnel Charles Jr, at Wednesday’s post-Cabinet press briefing.

The minister announced on Tuesday in Parliament that families whose houses were totally destroyed, which, based on the ministry’s numbers, are no less than 500 houses, are to receive a grant of $400,000.

There are to be smaller allocations for families whose homes were significantly damaged, and a lower level in relation to homes that experienced minor damage, all as a result of the passage of the hurricane on July 3.

Charles Jr said on Wednesday that in some communities, some damaged homes are already under reconstruction, some roofs already completed, and some are in the process of being repaired.

“As I said before, that phase has started in collaboration with some of our stakeholder partners,” he explained.

In relation to the allocation of funds by the ministry to assist families with the rebuilding of their houses, he reiterated that the funds are being processed.

“I had given a timeline of one week to complete assessments, two weeks to do the data entry and analysis, and I think four weeks to start the disbursement, which is what would be necessary for us to do that rehabilitation of the homes,” said Charles Jr.

A total of 8,397 household assessments have been completed as of July 22. Of that number, “453 houses have been assessed as totally destroyed, 3,221 severely damaged, and 4,723 (had) minor damage,” the minister stated.