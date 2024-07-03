Beryl to bring hurricane conditions to Jamaica by midday – Met Service

Jamaicans should expect to start experiencing hurricane conditions by midday today, as Hurricane Beryl makes its way to the Caribbean island for which a Hurricane Warning is remains in effect.

The Meteorological Service provided the update in its latest bulletin, issued at 8am bulletin Wednesday.

The Met Service said Beryl is continuing towards Jamaica with the following dangerous effects of a hurricane:

Dangerously high water or a combination of dangerously high water and exceptionally high waves, andAverage winds of at least 119 km/h (74 mph).

At 7am, the eye of Hurricane Beryl was located near latitude 16.9 degrees North, longitude 75.3 degrees West. This is about 145 km (90 miles) east-southeast of Morant Point, or 200 km (125 miles) east-southeast of Kingston, Jamaica.

Beryl is moving toward the west-northwest near 31 km/h (20 mph) and this general motion should continue through today, followed by a turn more toward the west tonight or Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased slightly to near 230 km/h (145 mph), with higher gusts; hence, Beryl remals 2 Category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some weakening S forecast during the next day or two; however, Beryl is forecast to be at or near major hurricane intensity when It 1 reaches Jamaica later today and the Cayman Islands tonight or or early Thursday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 75 km (45 miles) from the centre and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 295 km (185 miles).

The eye of Hurricane Beryl is expected to continue moving quickly towards the southeastern coast of Jamaica this morning. On its forecast track, the centre of the hurricane is expected to be passing near or over the island’s southern coastline, from east to west, between 10am and 8pm today.

The outer bands of Beryl have already been affecting sections of Jamaica. Rainfall associated with the core of the hurricane should, however, be impacting the eastern end of the island within the next couple of hours. Rainfall totals of 100-200 millimetres (4-8 inches) are forecast for most areas over the period, with higher amounts in higher elevations. Strong winds, reaching near tropical storm force, are expected to reach Jamaica as as early as 9 this morning.

These will quickly increase to near hurricane strength as the centre of Beryl remains close to the island throughout the day.

Dangerous storm surges raising water levels by as much as 2-3 metres (6-9 feet), and battering waves, will also be generated along coastal areas of the island.

The Meteorological Service said it will continue to monitor the progress of Hurricane Beryl.