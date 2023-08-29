Beryllium denies ‘insider agents’ involved in Manchester robbery Loop Jamaica

Beryllium denies ‘insider agents’ involved in Manchester robbery Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News
Beryllium Limited has denied reports that “insider agents” or its former employees were involved in Friday’s robbery at a bank in Mandeville, Manchester.

Following the attack on the company’s guards on Friday, there were reports that it involved people connected to the company.

However, the security company said it is not aware of any official report from the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) that the brazen gun attack and robbery were facilitated and participated in by insider agents.

In the meantime, Beryllium, which describes itself as Jamaica’s leading outsourcing company for high-risk technology and finance processes, said it continues to work with the JCF in its investigations into the incident.

“The company supports its frontline team members who continue to demonstrate courage and unwavering dedication in the face of these heinous attacks, which are being carried out by criminal groups,” it said in a release Monday afternoon.

The company also appealed to the public who may have information on the incident to contact the police and share what they know.

According to police reports, men with high-powered rifles attacked the Beryllium security team on Friday.

They were reportedly challenged, however, the men managed to make off with two bags of cash. The robbers escaped in a waiting car.

Five bystanders were shot and injured in the incident.

