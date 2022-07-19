Best World Champs Memory: Gregory Haughton talks about Gothenburg | Loop Jamaica

As the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon enters its halfway stage on Tuesday, Olympic and World Championships 400m bronze medallist, Dr Gregory Haughton shares his best memory of representing Jamaica at track and field’s largest event outside of the Olympics.

Haughton, who famously tripped, rolled over, got up, and helped Jamaica to a 4x400m bronze at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, said his most treasured World Championships came at the 1995 Games in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Watch the video as the 48-year-old Olympian treads down memory lane.