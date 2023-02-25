Bet on Calculus in Miracle Man Cup Loop Jamaica

Top stayer CALCULUS faces a light speed threat, United States-bred LURE OF LUCY, in Saturday’s Miracle Man Cup at Caymanas Park, allowing the versatile five-year-old mare 25lb at nine and a half furlongs.

Gary Subratie’s CALCULUS has distance in his favour and has worked well but champion trainer Jason DaCosta has shown his hand by summoning lightweight claimer Jordan Barrett to pilot LURE OF LUCY among his three runners in the six-horse field.

LURE OF LUCY has improved into a sprinter-stayer, almost beating stablemate MINIATURE MAN, who caught her on the line at nine furlongs and 25 yards in December. She returned to beat POSITIVE ID at the trip on January 2.

Competing in open allowance January 28, LURE OF LUCY ran a brave race at a mile against I’VE GOT MAGIC. Last time out, she matched GOD OF LOVE for speed at five furlongs straight, losing by a half-length to LABAN.

Racing for the first since December 31, CALCULUS appears in better shape at exercise, striding six furlongs in 1:23.4 and five furlongs in 1:04.2, suggesting he is sharp enough to stalk and attack LURE OF LUCY.

Robert Halledeen is aboard CALCULUS for the feature, which is the seventh of 10 races scheduled. First post is 11:45 am.

CAYMANAS PARK TIPS

Race 1 – 1000m RdUnruly Dude (2)

Race 2 -1100mBaton Rouge (3)

—-Race 3 – 1000m StGiant Wheeler (1)

Race 4 – 1000m StChampion Bubbler (4)

Race 5 – 1600mSavvy Girl (8)

Race 6 – 1200mRegal and Royal (9)

Race 7 -1900mCalculus (6)

Race 8 – 1000m StChiney Music (6)

Race 9 – 1300mBlue Persuasion (8)

Race 10 – 1100mSolid Approach (1)

BET OF THE DAY

Race 5 – 1600mSavvy Girl (8)

Race 6 – 1200mRegal and Royal (9)

Race 7 -1900mCalculus (6)