Bethany Primary’s PEP students feted by Beaches Ocho Rios Loop Jamaica

More than 50 of the Bethany Primary School in St Ann were recently treated to a day pass access at Beaches Ocho Rios in celebration of their success and resilience following the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) results.

The students, from the institution located in the hills of North West St. Ann, could hardly contain their excitement as they had the chance to learn about the resort, explore and tour the nearby Boscobel marine sanctuary, experience career talks and discover different activities on the resort.

Outgoing head boy Rojay Taylor was quick to point out the experience that he and his classmates were enjoying.

“This resort is simply amazing. We enjoyed the career talks, exploring a few of the resort’s many amenities such as the front office operations, dining room and kitchen operations, animation department, and the kids’ camp. We were shown various activities with different departments and professionals who provide the service. My dream is to become an engineer and I am already looking forward to being employed here in the engineering department,” Taylor said.

Shaunett Morrison-Scarlett, grade six teacher shared, “the opportunity for the students and staff to be here at Beaches Ocho Rios is refreshing. While reflecting on the period of the pandemic, the PEP preparations seemed insurmountable but to see these students celebrating in this fashion is an overwhelming feeling. The students deserve this experience as they were not only here for the fun and food but they were allowed to tour and had career talks about the professions in the different fields within the tourism industry.”

Several resort managers shared information about the resort’s many activities and offerings and the group, including the academic staff, was provided with a tour of the marine sanctuary and were informed about the importance of this protected area.

The school’s principal, Orville Harris could barely contain his excitement as he shared, “this experience for the Bethany Primary school family is the best gift that we could have received. We all worked hard throughout the year and to have Beaches Ocho Rios providing us with this gift is just phenomenal. With the financial austerity that parents are currently facing, this is a gift that is not only timely but priceless. The students and the workers alike have enjoyed the resort tour, the culinary delight and the numerous other activities that we were able to experience.”

The partnership established between Beaches Ocho Rios and the Bethany Primary school was bolstered by the resort’s general manager, Brian Roper while presenting the keynote address at the recent school leaving ceremony.

“Beaches Ocho Rios as a family resort celebrates success with our children and families. The success of this school is a testament to what perseverance and determination can bring when the hard-working staff, parents and students work for the development of our society. Activities such as this form part of our company’s long-established commitment to providing direct exposure to the hotel industry and its many career options as well as contribute to the development of our young people.”