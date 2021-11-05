Better Food adds a local flavour to premium meats and products | Loop Jamaica

Food is one life’s basic needs and the livelihood of many. Here in Jamaica, it is a craft, a delicacy and an attraction that many travel from all areas of the world to experience.

Hotels and restaurants are two of the institutions that capitalise on the desire for Jamaican cuisine, catering to both locals and tourists. To supply the hungry mouths, these entities must look to safe and reliable sources for quality goods. One such source is Better Food Distributors, which was founded by Kemar Allen.

This company distributes meats, liquor, seafood and dairy products to hotels and restaurants. Additionally, in an effort to support the local farming ecosystem, Allen and his team purchase the majority of their meats from Jamaican farmers. “Our vision is to grow into one of the island’s top foodservice distributors,” Allen shared.

Choice Food Distributors founder Kemar Allen.

Slicing into the distribution market

Allen recalls always wanting to be a businessman: “I can remember as far back when I was 7-years-old, I was the only one at that age who said I wanted to be a businessman.”

So, in 2020, with very little capital, he decided to take a leap of faith and started what we know as Better Food Distributors Limited. Although the journey has not been as smooth as the liquor he supplies, Allen is determined to establish his brand within this niche industry.

Supporting local farmers

Sure, there are lots of meat suppliers across the island, but not all are made equal and so far, Better Food Distributors have made its mark with meats.

The quality and wide range of special cuts of beef, including striploin, pork and lamb that Better Food supplies are a priority. Allen ensures that the meats purchased are thoroughly inspected and go through a rigorous process to ensure safety and excellence. This is why he chose to support local farmers. “That’s one of the things I will forever do, support the local farming ecosystem.”

Using a meticulous process, Allen sources meat supplies from across the island. “Once I identify a farmer, I first check their credentials to determine if they are up to industry standards, the quality of their meats and their reputation,” he explained. To guarantee premium and safe meats, Better Food Distributors only purchase from farmers that have a health department approval for their meats.

Allen is linked with a network of farmers and believes in helping to boost the farming economy in any way possible. So, for now, he uses his business to support animal farmers and with the pending extension of his brand, he plans to collaborate with more local farmers to possibly distribute exclusively local products.

Further, Better Food Distributors supplies top-notch liquors and if you need cheese and seafood they stock those items too.

“We also are big on environmental protection, and as such, we are in the process of reclaiming recyclables used by our customers,” said Allen.

Retailing

Hotels and restaurants aren’t the only ones in need of affordable premium meats. Therefore, Allen and his business partner, Sash-Gay Brown will be opening a retail arm this December so, the general public in Ocho Rios, St Ann will be able to enjoy these choice meats and other items that one wouldn’t readily find in a supermarket.

If you are interested in premium experience and taste, you can contact Better Food Distributors at 876 318-6813.

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.betterfoodsja.com/products

Social Media: betterfooddistributorsltd