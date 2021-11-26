Beware of call scams, Digicel warns | Loop Jamaica

Digital operator, Digicel, is warning customers to be wary of a phone scam that tends to resurface at this time of the year.

In a release Thursday, Digicel said customers have been reporting that callers have been telling them that they’ve won a prize, and to claim it, they must purchase prepaid credit and send it to another number.

The company’s Public Relations and Communications Manager Elon Parkinson warned: “These calls are not from us. If anyone calls you and asks you to spend money in order to claim a prize, this is a red flag.”

“Should you receive these calls, hang up immediately and report it to us via the Ruby chat function in the MyDigicel app,” Parkinson advised.

Digicel said it is also using its social media pages to remind customers that the company will always call from 876 619 5000 to let them know that they’ve won prizes.