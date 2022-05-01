Beware of white car with flashing blue lights, warn St Mary police | Loop Jamaica

The St Mary police are imploring citizens to be on the lookout for a white motorcar with flashing blue lights that is believed to be transporting robbers who are impersonating the police.

The suspected criminals are also being sought for carrying out robberies in St Ann and Trelawny.

Head of the St Mary police, Superintendent Bobbette Morgan-Simpson, indicated that the vehicle is not a police unit, and citizens should not stop if signalled to do so by persons travelling in it.

“We have no white police car with flashing light in St Mary. We don’t have any!” declared the police commander.

She was speaking at a town hall meeting with residents in the parish capital, Port Maria, last week.

“So, if you see a white car with flashing light (and personnel) stopping you, do not stop… because you could be setting up yourself to be robbed,” she warned.

Morgan-Simpson detailed that in one case, a man was robbed of his vehicle while he went to relieve himself. Reports are that men travelling in the same white car drove up and robbed him of the vehicle.

In another incident, she said a man was trailed by the hoodlums from St Ann to Bosobel, St Mary.

When the man exited the taxi he was travelling in, he was robbed of approximately $800,000.

The St Mary police chief is encouraging persons, especially motorists, to be vigilant, and use electronic banking instead of having large sums of cash in their possession.

“When you have large sums of cash… ask his for assistance. If you are in St Ann, go to the police… You will get help because no police wants a robbery or murder to be added to their stats (statistics),” said Morgan-Simpson.