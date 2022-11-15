Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar Leads 2023 Grammy Nominations – Full List

Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar are the two most nominated artists for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.

Beyonce’s chart-topping album Renaissance picked up an impressive nine nominations across several covetous categories, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year. Among the artists vying for Album of the Year includes Adele (30), ABBA (Voyage), Mary J. Blige (Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe), Kendrick Lamar (Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers), Lizzo (Special), Harry Styles (Harry’s House), Coldplay (Music Of The Spheres), and Bad Bunni (Un Verano Sin Ti), who had an amazing run this year.

Kendrick Lamar is right behind Beyonce with eight nominations, including some of the big categories she showed up in, like Album of the Year. The Compton rapper’s album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, is one of the best rap albums released this year, considering it came as a bit of a surprise. Kendrick is also the leading contender for Best Rap Album, which includes DJ Khaled (God Did), Jack Harlow (Come Home The Kids Miss You), Future (I Never Liked You), and Pusha T (It’s Almost Dry).

Kendrick Lamar was also nominated for Best Music Video, Best Rap Song, Best Melodic Rap Performance, and Best Rap Performance. In the hip-hop community, we saw Latto and GloRilla picking up their first Grammy nominations, while veterans like Nicki Minaj and Cardi B were snubbed after picking up no nods.

In the reggae category, we saw five Jamaicans picking up awards for Best Reggae Album. These are Sean Paul, Shaggy, Koffee, Kabaka Pyramid, and Protoje.

65th Annual Grammy Awards Nominations list

Best Reggae AlbumThe Kallin – Kabaka PyramidGifted – KoffeeScorcha – Sean PaulThird Time’s The Charm – ProtojeCome Fly Wid Mi – Shaggy

RECORD OF THE YEAR“Don’t Shut Me Down” – ABBA“Easy On Me” – Adele“BREAK MY SOUL” – Beyoncé“Good Morning Gorgeous” – Mary J. Blige“You And Me On The Rock” – Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius“Woman” – Doja Cat“Bad Habit” – Steve Lacy“The Heart Part 5” – Kendrick Lamar“About Damn Time” – Lizzo“As It Was” – Harry Styles

ALBUM OF THE YEARVoyage – ABBA30 – AdeleUn Verano Sin Ti – Bad BunnyRENAISSANCE – BeyoncéGood Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) – Mary J. BligeIn These Silent Days – Brandi CarlileMusic Of The Spheres – ColdplayMr. Morale & The Big Steppers – Kendrick LamarSpecial – LizzoHarry’s House – Harry Styles

SONG OF THE YEAR“abcdefu” – Sara Davis, GAYLE & Dave Pittenger, songwriters (GAYLE)“About Damn Time” – Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin & Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo)“All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film) – Liz Rose & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)“As It Was” – Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon & Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles)“Bad Habit” – Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy)“BREAK MY SOUL” – Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant & Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé)“Easy On Me” ­- Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)“GOD DID” – Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)“The Heart Part 5” – Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)“Just Like That” – Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

BEST NEW ARTISTAnittaOmar ApolloDOMi & JD BeckSamara JoyLattoMåneskinMuni LongTobe NwigweMolly TuttleWet Leg

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE“Easy On Me” – Adele“Moscow Mule” – Bad Bunny“Woman” – Doja Cat“Bad Habit” – Steve Lacy” –“About Damn Time” – Lizzo“As It Was” – Harry Styles

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE“Don’t Shut Me Down” – ABBA“Bam Bam” – Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran“My Universe” – Coldplay & BTS“I Like You (A Happier Song)” – Post Malone & Doja Cat“Unholy” – Sam Smith & Kim Petras

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUMVoyage – ABBA30 – AdeleMusic Of The Spheres – ColdplaySpecial – LizzoHarry’s House – Harry STyles

BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC RECORDING ALBUM“BREAK MY SOUL” – Beyoncé“Rosewood” – Bonobo“Don’t Forget My Love” – Diplo & Miguel“I’m Good (Blue)” – David Guetta & Bebe Rexha“Intimidated” – KAYTRANADA Featuring H.E.R.“On My Knees” – RÜFÜS DU SOL

BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUMRENAISSANCE– BeyoncéFragments – BonoboDiplo – DiploThe Last Goodbye – ODESZASurrender – RÜFÜS DU SOL

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE“VIRGO’S GROOVE” – Beyoncé“Here With Me” – Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak“Over” – Lucky Daye“Hrs & Hrs” – Muni Long“Hurt Me So Good” – Jazmine Sullivan

BEST TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE“Do 4 Love” – Snoh Aalegra“Keeps On Fallin’” – Babyface Featuring Ella Mai“PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA” – Beyoncé“‘Round Midnight” – Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan“Good Morning Gorgeous” – Mary J. Blige

BEST R&B SONG“CUFF IT” – Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Beyoncé, Mary Christine Brockert, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Morten Ristorp, Nile Rodgers & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)“Good Morning Gorgeous” – Mary J. Blige, David Brown, Dernst Emile II, Gabriella Wilson & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (Mary J. Blige)“Hrs & Hrs” – Hamadi Aaabi, Dylan Graham, Thaddis “Kuk” Harrell, Brandon John-Baptiste, Priscilla Renea, Isaac Wriston & Justin Nathaniel Zim, songwriters (Muni Long)“Hurt Me So Good” – Akeel Henry, Michael Holmes, Luca Mauti, Jazmine Sullivan & Elliott Trent, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)“Please Don’t Walk Away” – PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)

BEST PROGRESSIVE R&B ALBUMOperation Funk – Cory HenryGemini Rights – Steve LacyDrones – Terrace MartinStarfruit – MoonchildRed Balloon – Tank And The Bangas

BEST R&B ALBUMGood Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) – Mary J. BligeBreezy (Deluxe) – Chris BrownBlack Radio III – Robert GlasperCandydrip – Lucky DayeWatch The Sun – PJ Morton

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE“GOD DID” – DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy“Vegas” – Doja Cat“pushin P” – Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug“F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” – Hitkidd & GloRilla“The Heart Part 5” – Kendrick Lamar

BEST MELODIC RAP PERFORMANCE“BEAUTIFUL” – DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA“WAIT FOR U” – Future Featuring Drake & Tems“First Class” – Jack Harlow“Die Hard” – Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer“Big Energy (Live)” – Latto

BEST RAP SONG“Churchill Downs” – Ace G, BEDRM, Matthew Samuels, Tahrence Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Jack Harlow & Jose Velazquez, songwriters (Jack Harlow Featuring Drake)“GOD DID” – Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)“The Heart Part 5” – Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar, & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)“pushin P” – Lucas Depante, Nayvadius Wilburn, Sergio Kitchens, Wesley Tyler Glass & Jeffery Lamar Williams, songwriters (Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug)“WAIT FOR U” – Tejiri Akpoghene, Floyd E. Bentley III, Jacob Canady, Isaac De Boni, Aubrey Graham, Israel Ayomide Fowobaje, Nayvadius Wilburn, Michael Mule, Oluwatoroti Oke & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Future Featuring Drake & Tems)

BEST RAP ALBUMGOD DID – DJ KhaledI Never Liked You – FutureCome Home The Kids Miss You – Jack HarlowMr. Morale & The Big Steppers – Kendrick LamarIt’s Almost Dry – Pusha T

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICALJack AntonoffDan AuerbachBoi-1daDahiDernst “D’mile” Emile II

BEST MUSIC VIDEO“Easy On Me” – Adele“Yet To Come” – BTS“Woman” – Doja Cat“The Heart Part 5” – Kendrick Lamar“As It Was” – Harry Styles“All Too Well: The Short Film” – Taylor Swift

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICALAmy AllenNija CharlesTobias Jesso Jr.The-DreamLaura Veltz