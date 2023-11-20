BGLC seeking feedback on gambling advertising guidelines Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
BGLC seeking feedback on gambling advertising guidelines Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Samuda commits to transparency in 3,000 black tank distribution

Businessman held re ‘court bomb threat’ again remanded in custody

Salvation Army seeks $20M in Christmas drive amid ‘Kettler’ shortage

Female vendor shot dead in downtown Kingston

Gunmen strike in Portmore park, kill one and injure two

Christmas in jail for former St Elizabeth most wanted, ‘Sharkie’

SRC calls on J’cans to utilise its meat processing services for Xmas

SOS’ SEEK notebooks hit historic revenue peak in Q3

Search launched for missing 17-y-o from St Elizabeth

Poll: Have you allocated a budget for Black Friday shopping?

Tuesday Nov 21

21°C
Jamaica News
Loop Reporter

6 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Betting Gaming & Lotteries Commission (BGLC) is seeking public and stakeholder feedback on its advertising and marketing guidelines for gambling and gambling products.

The call by the BGLC for feedback follows research it conducted which revealed that the gambling industry has experienced a significant increase in advertising across various media channels, including television, social media, and online platforms.

“While this increase in advertising has contributed to the industry’s growth, it has also raised concerns about its impact on vulnerable individuals, such as problem gamblers and underage individuals. The BGLC acknowledges a growing consensus among experts and advocacy groups that these advertisements may worsen gambling-related issues and harm vulnerable populations,” the commission said in a news release.

In 2023, the BGLC commissioned research that supports key findings suggesting:

1. Children and youth are more aware of and engaged in gambling-related activities than previously thought.

2. Most awareness about gambling and gambling products results directly from marketing and advertising efforts.

3. An overwhelming majority of respondents are not fully aware of the risks associated with gambling.

4. Many believe that marketing communications are misleading and do not adequately highlight the risks associated with gambling.

Based on these research findings, the BGLC is actively considering implementing new regulations for promoting and advertising gambling and gambling-related products in Jamaica.

All stakeholders, including consumers, betting, gambling, lottery operators, and members of the public, are invited to share their views on these proposals at www.bglcconsultation.com.

Related Articles

Business

October 19, 2022 01:57 PM

Recent Articles

Sport

US qualify for Copa América despite 1-2 loss to Trinidad

Jamaica News

Samuda commits to transparency in 3,000 black tank distribution

Jamaica News

Businessman held re ‘court bomb threat’ again remanded in custody

More From

Sport

Elaine Thompson Herah gets new coach, Reynaldo Walcott

Elaine Thompson Herah, the fastest woman alive, will be guided by Coach Reynaldo Walcott at Elite Performance Track Club as she continues her preparation to defend her Olympic titles at the 2024 Olymp

See also

Jamaica News

Raising a child with disability as someone with disability

Andrea Brown shares her journey for National Parent Month

Jamaica News

Female vendor shot dead in downtown Kingston

A vendor was shot dead along Spanish Town Road in the vicinity of Pink Lane in West Kingston on Monday morning.
The vendor who has so far only been identified as ‘Apple’, was shot in the face by an

Jamaica News

‘Bird man’ gunned down in Claremont, St Ann

A 46-year-old labourer was shot and killed by unknown assailants in Claremont, St Ann on Saturday night.
The deceased is Damion Johnson, otherwise called ‘Bird man’, of Lydford district in Claremo

Jamaica News

Search on for man swept away while attempting to rescue girlfriend

… the two were vacationing at a property in Negril, Westmoreland

Jamaica News

Gunmen strike in Portmore park, kill one and injure two

One person is dead and two others in hospital after gunmen opened fire at a group of people sitting in a park at a section of 7 West in Greater Portmore, St Catherine, earlier Monday.
According to

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols