BGLC seeking feedback on gambling advertising guidelines Loop Jamaica

The Betting Gaming & Lotteries Commission (BGLC) is seeking public and stakeholder feedback on its advertising and marketing guidelines for gambling and gambling products.

The call by the BGLC for feedback follows research it conducted which revealed that the gambling industry has experienced a significant increase in advertising across various media channels, including television, social media, and online platforms.

“While this increase in advertising has contributed to the industry’s growth, it has also raised concerns about its impact on vulnerable individuals, such as problem gamblers and underage individuals. The BGLC acknowledges a growing consensus among experts and advocacy groups that these advertisements may worsen gambling-related issues and harm vulnerable populations,” the commission said in a news release.

In 2023, the BGLC commissioned research that supports key findings suggesting:

1. Children and youth are more aware of and engaged in gambling-related activities than previously thought.

2. Most awareness about gambling and gambling products results directly from marketing and advertising efforts.

3. An overwhelming majority of respondents are not fully aware of the risks associated with gambling.

4. Many believe that marketing communications are misleading and do not adequately highlight the risks associated with gambling.

Based on these research findings, the BGLC is actively considering implementing new regulations for promoting and advertising gambling and gambling-related products in Jamaica.

All stakeholders, including consumers, betting, gambling, lottery operators, and members of the public, are invited to share their views on these proposals at www.bglcconsultation.com.