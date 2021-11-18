Biden: US may not send top dignitaries to Beijing Olympics | Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Biden: US may not send top dignitaries to Beijing Olympics | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News
Breaking News

UPDATE: 2 suspects in custody for cop’s murder; PM visits Westmoreland

Biden: US may not send top dignitaries to Beijing Olympics

DBJ, JTDA help businesses go-digital during the pandemic

Man in custody for cop killing in Westmoreland

Upcoming J’can artiste breaks down while sending message to mother

Communications specialists to create content focused on women, girls

American Michael Maguire wins 54th Jamaica Open in sudden death

Veteran dancehall artiste Tiger suffers stroke

IMF projects 8% growth in Jamaica’s economy this financial year

PAHO calls on persons to protect themselves during upcoming holidays

Thursday Nov 18

27?C
Loop Sports

– Updated

President Joe Biden shakes hands with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as they meet in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci).

President Joe Biden said Thursday that the United States was weighing a diplomatic boycott of next year’s Winter Olympics in Beijing over China’s human rights abuses, a move that would keep American dignitaries, but not athletes, from the games.

Speaking to reporters as he hosted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the Oval Office, Biden said backing a boycott of the Olympics in February is “something we’re considering.”

The USA and other nations traditionally send high-level delegations to each Olympics. First lady Jill Biden led the American contingent to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo this year and second gentleman Doug Emhoff led a delegation to the Paralympic Games.

International advocacy groups and some members of Congress have called for a symbolic USA boycott of the games in Beijing over China’s treatment of Uyghurs and its crackdown on freedoms in Hong Kong. The participation of American athletes would be unaffected by the boycott.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said there was no timeline for a decision by the president on whether to go through with a possible boycott.

The White House has said the Olympics did not come up on Monday when Biden met virtually with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Source

Related Articles

Sport

April 7, 2021 07:55 AM

Sport

November 10, 2021 04:01 PM

Sport

August 7, 2021 10:05 PM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

UPDATE: 2 suspects in custody for cop’s murder; PM visits Westmoreland

Sport

Biden: US may not send top dignitaries to Beijing Olympics

Business

DBJ, JTDA help businesses go-digital during the pandemic

More From

Coronavirus

Fourth wave of COVID pandemic expected early January, says Holness

See also

Jamaica is expecting a fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in early January and as such, the health authorities are taking steps to prepare, says Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

The prime minister

Jamaica News

Cop shot dead in Westmoreland amid state of emergency

The Westmoreland police are probing the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of one of their colleagues in the parish on Wednesday night.

The incident reportedly occurred between the

Jamaica News

Veteran dancehall artiste Tiger suffers stroke

Entertainer seeking help to raise funds for medical expenses

Jamaica News

Cop shot and killed in Westmoreland identified

The policeman who was shot and killed in Westmoreland on Wednesday has been identified.

He is trainee Constable, Duvaughn Brown of the National Police College of Jamaica.

Reports are that a

Jamaica News

Lawyer says witness testifying against client because of woman dispute

A defence attorney has accused a former gangster turned crown witness of implicating his client in the Spanish Town, St Catherine-based One Don faction of the Clansman gang due to malice stemming from

Lifestyle

Sam Smith vacays in Portland, Jamaica, checks in at Roots 21!

While on the Rock, vacationing, English singer-songwriter Sam Smith was spotted at Roots 21 Bar & Kitchen in Port Antonio, Portland.

Loop Lifestyle gathered the How Do You Sleep? crooner is tak

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols