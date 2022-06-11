Big battle looms between Miniature Man and Amy The Butcher | Loop Jamaica

Last year’s 2000 Guineas winner, leading trainer Jason DaCosta’s MINIATURE MAN, squares off with Anthony Nunes’ in-form filly, AMY THE BUTCHER, in Saturday’s non-restricted overnight allowance at a mile for the Alsafra Trophy at Caymanas Park.

AMY THE BUTCHER, runner-up to SHE’S A WONDER in last season’s 1000 Guineas and Jamaica Oaks, has not lost in two starts since returning off a near four-month break, taking orders from Nunes after being bought privately and moved to the champion trainer’s barn.

Though AMY THE BUTCHER is on a hat-trick, she’s up in class, tackling MINIATURE MAN, who has worked sharp after two runs off a 10-month lay-up, 1:28.0 for seven furlongs last Sunday morning, the best he has looked at exercise this season.

AMY THE BUTCHER started this season two grades below inactive MINIATURE MAN, beating non-winners-of-three at seven furlongs mid-April, before conquering non-fours on Labour Day, both victories at seven furlongs.

MINIATURE MAN’s back class is proven, dead-heating with FURTHERANDBEYOND in last year’s Kingston Guineas prep. He landed the Guineas a month later, clocking 1:39.3 to beat FURTHERANDBEYOND into third place.

Though disappointing in the St Leger and not seen again at the races until May of this year, MINIATURE MAN showed signs of returning form in his second race back, finishing fifth of eight runners in a sprint won by GOD OF LOVE.

Leading rider and champion jockey, Anthony Thomas, is astride MINIATURE MAN whereas Dick Cardenas, who rode the gelding in last year’s classic campaign, has the leg up aboard AMY THE BUTCHER.

The Alsafra Trophy is the seventh of nine races scheduled. First post is 12:30 pm.

