Big Big Daddy looks best in Caymanas Park feature event Loop Jamaica

Trainer Gary Subratie’s five-year-old, BIG BIG DADDY, appears to be the logical choice in Sunday’s Caymanas Park feature, the Announcers’ Trophy at six and a half furlongs, facing horses who are yet to win an overnight allowance race.

Though BIG BIG DADDY has never beaten overnight allowance himself, his 12 starts at the level were against better horses than the bunch he now faces. Also, some of the runners BIG BIG DADDY placed against in overnight allowance are now holding their own among graded-stakes company.

BIG BIG DADDY’s last two runs showed the quality he has faced. Carrying 121lb last time out, BIG BIG DADDY kept ONEOFAKIND busy in the Errol ‘Big Sub’ Memorial, which the ace miler won in 1:39.3.

In his previous race, skipping a class to tackle the 10-furlong Menudo Trophy, BIG BIG DADDY finished third behind CALCULUS and I AM FRED, horses prepping for December’s big Mouttet Mile worth US$125,000.

Pace will be aplenty in the Announcers’ Trophy with the likes of BERN NOTICE, SIR JOHN and BATON ROUGE vying for the lead. However, the speedsters should run themselves into the ground, setting up the middle-distance event for BIG BIG DADDY, who showed good speed when beaten by ARTESIA at seven furlongs late August.

Leading rider Dane Dawkins is aboard BIG BIG DADDY, aiming at a good day to extend his one-win lead over champion Anthony Thomas atop the riders’ standings.

First post for the 10-race card is 11 am.

CAYMANAS PARK TIPS – SUNDAY, OCTOBER 30

Race 1 – 1000m St

Gorgeous Gift (7)

Race 2 -1400m

Whatever (1)

Race 3 – 900m St

The Love of God (4)

—-Race 4 – 1200m

One Don (9)

Race 5 – 1000m St

Rani Bangala (5)

Race 6 -1000m St

Posing Already (7)

Race 7 – 1300m

Alexa’s Lodge (2)

Race 8 – 1000m St

Taurus Boy (4)

Race 9 – 1100m

Luksol (9)

Race 10 – 1300m

Bog Big Daddy (4)

BETS OF THE DAY

Race 8 – 1000m St

Taurus Boy (4)

Race 9 – 1100m

Luksol (9)

Race 10 – 1300m

Bog Big Daddy (4)