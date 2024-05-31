Big breakthrough with Gregory Park gang violence Loop Jamaica

Investigators in the St Catherine South Police Division have made a major breakthrough in gang attacks that occurred in Gregory Park in the parish in 2021 and 2023, with the arrest of a reputed member of the ‘Chargie Badness Gang’ on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

The accused is 23-year-old Tyrese Taylor, otherwise called ‘Reddy’, of Dover Avenue, Gregory Park, who has been charged in connection with the murders of four men, among other serious offences.

On August 9, 2021, members of the gang, armed with firearms, went to a restaurant and opened fire, hitting 39-year-old Omar Ricketts of Christian Pen, Gregory Park, St Catherine, before they escaped on foot in the area.

The police were summoned and Ricketts was taken to hospital, where he died.

Months later, on December 18, 2021 at about 9:30 am, members of the gang entered a premises in the community, held two men at gunpoint and bound their hands with electrical cords. One of the victims was allegedly beaten before the armed men proceeded to another premises. There, they held another man at gunpoint, decapitated him with a machete, and escaped with the severed head.

The deceased was identified as 30-year-old Rafiel Natty of Job Lane, Spanish Town, St Catherine. His severed head was discovered hours later by residents on Cottage Drive in Gregory Park.

The men who were bound by the attackers managed to free themselves and alert the police.

In 2023, members of the same gang went to Walker’s Avenue in Gregory Park, St Catherine at about 3am on August 12, where they shot and killed 28-year-old Raneel Haughton, a taxi operator of Walker’s Avenue.

The assailants then made their way to another premises on Walkers Avenue where they set several homes on fire, injuring 72-year-old Niomi Gocul, who later died from severe burns she sustained during the incident.

Taylor was apprehended during an operation in the parish and, following a question-and-answer interview, was charged with the following offences in relation to the above incidents:

Murder (four counts)Assault at Common LawUnlawful WoundingAiding and AbettingFacilitating the Commission of an Applicable Offence by a Criminal OrganisationPrincipal in the First DegreeBeing a Participant in a Criminal OrganisationMaking Use of a Firearm to Commit a FelonyPossession of a Prohibited WeaponArsonUnauthorised Possession of AmmunitionShooting with Intent

Law enforcement personnel in the St Catherine South Police Division continue to search for the other suspects relative to the incidents.