‘Big bucks being spent locally to repair work by foreign contractors’ | Loop Jamaica

Civil engineer Carvel Stewart is asserting that companies and workers within the local construction industry are delivering better workmanship than their counterparts who are employed locally from other countries.

In an interview with Loop News, Stewart stated that several entities have had to hire Jamaican companies and workers to fix problems that were left by their counterparts from overseas who were hired to construct buildings.

“There is one major company that won’t say how much they had to spend to hire local companies to fix the problems that were left by a Chinese company that they used to build a major building. There were all sorts of problems that were left after the job was completed.

“It took major work to get the building ready in time, as there were issues all over with poor quality finishes that needed to be fixed before they opened the building to the public. It was a nightmare, but they won’t complain publicly,” said Stewart.

He said the issue is fairly widespread, with some companies losing the money they thought they would have saved when they hired the Chinese companies with a lower bid to do the construction, over what were tendered by local entities. Stewart said the companies are too embarrassed to speak out publicly on the matter.

File photo of a multi-storey construction project in the making locally.

According to Stewart, the situation has been compounded by the overseas companies underpaying the agreed rates as outlined by the Incorporated Masterbuilders’ Association of Jamaica (IMAJ) and the unions in the Labour Management Agreement of the Joint Industrial Council (JIC) of the building and construction industry.

He said the overseas employers are paying well below the stipulated $5,000 for tradespersons, and this is now reflected in local companies, with many of the experienced workmen in the industry leaving their craft to work in other areas, such as becoming taxi men.

“When they pay a tradesman $2,000 per day, that can’t do anything. That is just for him to pay his fare to go to and come from work. He won’t even be able to buy lunch, much less to take care of his family. He feels better to guh duh taxi work because that pays better,” said Stewart.

He said from information he has gleaned, the Chinese workers doing similar jobs are receiving $10,000 per day as wages.

He stated that the overseas contracting entities, mainly the Chinese, are arguing that the local tradesmen they are employing are not part of the IMAJ. Stewart said while that is so, the stance of the overseas contractors is negatively impacting the entire construction sector, as it cheapens the labour of the tradesmen.

According to Stewart, IMAJ workers are unionised, with some receiving rates above $5,000 per day, while also getting vacation and sick leave under the agreement with the JIC. He said local workers are not allowed those benefits by the overseas companies.