Big reduction in garbage backlog since acquisition of 50 trucks – PM Loop Jamaica

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced that there has been a 54 per cent reduction in the backlog of solid waste disposal complaints since the Government’s acquisition of 50 new garbage trucks last year.

The trucks were deployed across the island after Holness officially handed them over to the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) on November 30, 2022.

In addressing a town hall meeting on housing and land at Harmony Beach Park in Montego Bay, St James on Thursday, Holness said before the acquisition of the truck, the backlog of complaints between March and November 2022 amounted to some 1,896.

“Since we got the trucks about six months or more after, the backlog of complaints has gone down to 873. In other words, we have cut those complaints by 1,023 because more persons are benefitting from a better system,” Holness announced.

The vehicles, valued at approximately US$6.9 million, were handed over during a ceremony at National Heroes Park in Kingston.

The prime minister argued that a further reduction in backlog is expected following the acquisition of another 50 units that have been procured.