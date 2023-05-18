Big salary hikes for politicians will lead to more ‘upheaval’- Golding Loop Jamaica

Opposition Leader and People’s National Party (PNP) President, Mark Golding, says the Government’s announcement of gigantic increases in salaries for local politicians will create more “upheaval” in the Jamaican society.

In one of his first public comments since Tuesday’s announced salary hikes for parliamentarians and other members of the political directorate, including himself (Golding), the Opposition leader steered clear of telling comrades at a spot meeting in South West Clarendon on Thursday night, whether he would personally be accepting the increase.

Golding instead, lashed the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Administration for substantially increasing politicians’ salaries at a time when many public sector groups are still up in arms relative to their level of salary adjustments under the public sector compensation review.

In true political style, which added further fire to the heat now on the political landscape locally, Golding called on comrades to vote out the present JLP Government whenever the next general elections are called.

“We cannot stand another four to five years of this kind of Government that we have now,” he declared.

“Every day the people are getting more and more fed up.

“We know what is happening with the public sector salaries, and what they (the Government) has done now to create even more upheaval in the society by awarding the political class a massive increase while the teachers, rank-and-file police and firemen…, have not got a proper settlement,” added Golding.

He called on the Government for the income tax threshold to be now raised beyond the present $1.5 million limit.

Interestingly, while declaring that he never entered representational politics to “enrich” himself, Golding remained mum at the meeting on whether he or other PNP Members of Parliament (MPs) and councillors would accept the salary increases, despite the party issuing a statement in which it strongly objected to the increases that were granted to politicians’ salaries.

Under the compensation review structure, the Opposition leader’s existing salary of $8.031 million will move to $20.099 million, effective April 2022, moving to $22.740 million effective April 2023, after which it will increase to $25.729 million, effective April 2024.