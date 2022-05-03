Biggs, driver in fatal 3 way cash charged, set for court in June | Loop Jamaica

Biggs, driver in fatal 3 way cash charged, set for court in June | Loop Jamaica
Jamaica News
The man, who was held following a motor vehicle crash that left one woman dead and four other persons injured, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving on Holland Bamboo main road, St Elizabeth on Sunday, May 01.

The man identified as 32-year-old Karel Biggs, a labourer of a Kingston 3 address, is scheduled to appear before the Santa Cruz Parish Court on Monday, June 13.

Reports are that at about 12:20 pm, Biggs who was driving a Suzuki Swift motorcar allegedly overtook a line of traffic; he reportedly lost control of the vehicle, collided in the rear of a parked BMW, forcing it to collide with a Toyota Axio that was also parked along the roadway.

Five people, including two children, received injuries and were taken to the hospital where one woman was pronounced dead. Biggs was arrested and subsequently charged.

