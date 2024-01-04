‘Biggs’ wanted for machete attack on ex-lover in Mandeville Loop Jamaica

The Manchester police have named 30-year-old Romaine Biggs of Top Hill district, Kendal in the parish as being wanted after he reportedly attempted to murder his ex-girlfriend on Caledonia Road in Mandeville on Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

Reports are that about 10pm, the woman was at work when she was pounced upon by Biggs, who was armed with a machete.

He is reported to have subsequently used the machete to chop the woman several times before escaping in the area.

The police were alerted and the victim was taken to hospital, where she was admitted in serious condition.

The Mandeville CIB is urging Biggs to turn himself in to the police immediately.

Meanwhile, the police are asking anyone with information that can assist them with their investigations to contact them at 876-962-2832, the police 119 emergency number, Crime Stop at 311, the NIB Tip Line at 811, or the nearest police station.