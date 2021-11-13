BIKE RAGE: Cops clampdown on noisy motorcycles, owners left fuming | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
BIKE RAGE: Cops clampdown on noisy motorcycles, owners left fuming | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News
Breaking News

BIKE RAGE: Cops clampdown on noisy motorcycles, owners left fuming

Florida considers ousting mockingbird from honorary perch

Salah’s Egypt through to World Cup qualifying playoffs

144 new COVID cases on Friday; 11 new deaths

Shiv Chanderpaul appointed West Indies Under-19 batting consultant

Ground broken for construction of $547M forensic autopsy suite

Vaccination blitz continues this weekend

Policeman shot and killed in Mona

NBA: Towns, Wolves thrash Lakers 107-83 to snap 6-game skid

Further and Beyond to take command of rich Jamaica Cup

Saturday Nov 13

27?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

Motorcycle clampdown

Members of the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB) on Friday conducted an operation to clamp down on owners of motorcycles, said to be committing breaches while traveling on the road.

” We are paying attention to the motorcycles with the loud mufflers as well as those that are unlicensed” a member of the police team that was carrying out the operation told Loop news

During the clampdown, several motorcycles were seized and the drivers were issued with tickets.

However, some of the drivers were not in agreement with the seizure and claimed that the police were unjust in their operation.

One motorcycle owner said he did not adjust or modify his muffler and that his motorcycle was brought into the island that way, but it was still seized.

The operation was conducted in and around the Halfway Tree area.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

BIKE RAGE: Cops clampdown on noisy motorcycles, owners left fuming

World News

Florida considers ousting mockingbird from honorary perch

Sport

Salah’s Egypt through to World Cup qualifying playoffs

More From

Jamaica News

Witness said he led police to burial site used by Clansman gangsters

A former gangster has said he was the one responsible for leading police investigators to an unofficial burial site that was allegedly used by the One Don faction of the Clansman gang to dispose of th

Jamaica News

Dr Herbert Gayle says removing dons from communities increase crime

Social anthropologist Dr Herbert Gayle believes removing dons from communities without putting in place proper social structures will only result in an increase in crime.

He argues that the removal

See also

Jamaica News

New lead into attack on administrator at Excelsior College ?

Police say they have intensified their search for the man who attacked and shot an administrator at the Excelsior Community College, Kingston on Thursday.

Police sources said as part of their probe

Jamaica News

Missing 13-y-o girl and brother located

Thirteen-year-old Rohana Bryan and nine-year-old Rohan Bryan of Panton Lane, Old Harbour, St Catherine who were reported missing on Monday, November 8 have returned home.

Jamaica News

Opposition leader calls for NHT to return to original mandate

Opposition Leader Mark Golding is calling on the National Housing Trust “to take stock” and refocus on its original mandate, which, he said, is to provide houses for workers who couldn’t otherwise aff

Jamaica News

Policeman shot and killed in Mona

A policeman was shot and killed by unknown assailants in Mona, St Andrew on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as District Constable, Okeeno Haughton, who was stationed at Detention and

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols