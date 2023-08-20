Bike taxi operator gunned down in his Westmoreland community Loop Jamaica

The Westmoreland police are probing the murder of a bike taxi operator who was gunned down in his community in the parish on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as 37-year-old Damion Vassell of Whithorn, Westmoreland.

Reports are that about 11:40 am, Vassell was sitting on his motorbike when the occupants of a white Toyota Axio motorcar which was driven up, alighted from the vehicle and opened gunfire at him.

Vassell was hit multiple times to the upper parts of his body.

He was transported to the Savanna-la-Mar Public General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

No motive has so far been been established for the killing.