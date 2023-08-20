Bike taxi operator gunned down in his Westmoreland community Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Bike taxi operator gunned down in his Westmoreland community Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

WATCH: Burn victim Ackalia Dunkley arrives in Ja after treatment in US

#BudapestQuest: Seville takes 4th in 100m final at World Champs

Gov’t eyes revamping apprenticeship programme to boost skilled labour

Bike taxi operator gunned down in his Westmoreland community

#BudapestQuest: Tracey breaks 28-year-old national 1500m record

#BudapestQuest: Seville and Forde in men’s 100m final, Watson out

Newsmaker of the Week: Should politicians under IC probe be named?

Hurricane Hilary moves near to Mexico’s Baja coast with deadly rain

#BudapestQuest: Shelly embraces warrior mentality ahead of 100m semis

Some St James communities to benefit from water supply works

Sunday Aug 20

30?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

3 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Westmoreland police are probing the murder of a bike taxi operator who was gunned down in his community in the parish on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as 37-year-old Damion Vassell of Whithorn, Westmoreland.

Reports are that about 11:40 am, Vassell was sitting on his motorbike when the occupants of a white Toyota Axio motorcar which was driven up, alighted from the vehicle and opened gunfire at him.

Vassell was hit multiple times to the upper parts of his body.

He was transported to the Savanna-la-Mar Public General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

No motive has so far been been established for the killing.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

WATCH: Burn victim Ackalia Dunkley arrives in Ja after treatment in US

Budapest Quest

#BudapestQuest: Seville takes 4th in 100m final at World Champs

Jamaica News

Gov’t eyes revamping apprenticeship programme to boost skilled labour

More From

Budapest Quest

#BudapestQuest: Seville leads all qualifiers into 100m semis at Worlds

Jamaica’s trio of Oblique Seville, Rohan Watson, and Ryiem Forde all clinched their spots in the men’s 100m semi-finals on the opening day of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, on

Entertainment

Man who reunited Tiger with family was ‘shocked’ to see artiste

See also

Veteran dancehall icon Tiger returned safely to his family on Friday, thanks to the help of a Good Samaritan, TikToker Leonardo Reynolds, and the police.
The ‘Come Back to Me’ deejay was

Budapest Quest

#BudapestQuest: Day 1 World Champs schedule for Jamaicans – August 19

Below is the opening day schedule for Jamaican athletes at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
The schedule is in Jamaica time.
Men’s shot put qualification – 3:30 am
R

Budapest Quest

#BudapestQuest: Jamaican quartet make women’s 100m semis

BUDAPEST, Hungary: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson, Natasha Morrison and Shashalee Forbes all qualified for the women’s 100m semi-finals on day two of the World Athletics Championships in th

Budapest Quest

#BudapestQuest: Day 2 World Champs schedule for Jamaicans – August 20

Below is the second day schedule for Jamaican athletes at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
Women’s discus qualification – 3:30 am
Samantha Hall
Women’s 400m heats
C

Budapest Quest

#BudapestQuest: It’s just sad we didn’t qualify, says Goule-Toppin

BUDAPEST, Hungary: Natoya Goule-Toppin has expressed her disappointment over Jamaica’s failure to secure a spot in the final of the mixed 4x400m relay at the World Athletics Championships.
Demish

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols