Biker drops gun in attempt to evade cops Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
An illegal firearm and six rounds of ammunition were seized by the police in Hanover during an operation on the Bulls Bay main road on Monday.

Reports from the Lucea police are that about 6:25pm, lawmen were in the area when they saw a motorcycle with two men aboard driving along the road.

They were signalled to stop, but the driver of the motorcycle disobeyed the lawmen and sped off.

While escaping, an object reportedly fell from one of the men.

The police said the object was retrieved and on closer examination, it was revealed that it was a 9mm Canik pistol with a magazine containing six rounds of ammunition.

Both men escaped, however, the police said the investigation continues.

