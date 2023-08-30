Biker thanks quick-acting cops after gunmen steal motorcycle Loop Jamaica

One biker is singing the praises of the police in St Elizabeth after gunmen pulled up on him early Tuesday while he was on his way to work and stole his motorcycle in Junction.

The man, whose identity is being withheld, reported the matter, and the quick action of the police led to the recovery of his motorcycle and the seizure of the car the police believe the men were travelling in when they relieved him of the bike.

The two motor vehicles were found at an under-construction property in Pedro Plains; however, no arrests were made.

Watch as Deputy Superintendent of Police Coleridge Minto detailed the response of the police.