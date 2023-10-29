Biker’s ‘suspicious actions’ lead to police search, reported gun find Loop Jamaica

A team from the Clarendon Police Division arrested a man after the seizure of a firearm and two rounds of ammunition during an operation in Water Lane, Exeter, Clarendon on Saturday, October 28.

Reports are that about 12:45 pm, law enforcers were in the area when they saw a motorcycle being driven along a roadway. The driver’s actions reportedly aroused the police’s suspicion and he was signalled to stop.

He complied and was searched and a .38 revolver containing two rounds of ammunition was reportedly found in his possession.

He was subsequently taken into custody.

His identity is being withheld, pending further investigation.