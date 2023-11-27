Bill Express supports tertiary students with free tuition payments Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Bill Express supports tertiary students with free tuition payments Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

BGLC balancing business, social responsibility re gambling adverts

13-year-old girl gone missing in Westmoreland

Bill Express supports tertiary students with free tuition payments

‘It has to be done right,’ says Vaz re rural transport for students

Google will start deleting ‘inactive’ accounts in December

JC Old Boys’ Association celebrates the 29th Carlton Alexander Awards

Barbados claims top spot for salaries in the C’bean, Jamaica ranks 3rd

Corah Ann Robertson Sylvester now heads Ja’s shipping association

Fiery protest after man shot dead during Mountain View operation

Man held as cops seize illegal gun during operation in St Ann

Monday Nov 27

24°C
Our Endz
Loop News

6 hrs ago – Updated

Bill Express Winners and Team. (Standing) Sanjiv Badaloo, marketing manager, Noelle Fox, Ojay Miller, Dondre Quallo, Winsome Anderson, Terence Slater. (Seated) Vin-Asha Simmonds, Laurie-Ann Beans, Danikay Appleton, Shanna-Lee Ellis

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

GraceKennedy Payment Services – Bill Express, a member of the GraceKennedy Financial Group has successfully concluded its “Higher Learning – School Fee Giveaway” campaign, rewarding ten university students with free tuition payments.

The two-month campaign, which ran from August 1 to September 30, 2023, aimed to alleviate the financial burden on students and their families. Each of the ten winners received up to $200,000 towards their tuition fees.

“The campaign demonstrates in a strong way, GraceKennedy Payment Services – Bill Express’ commitment to engage our customers and contribute to Jamaica’s national development” said Sanjiv Badaloo, Marketing Manager, Bill Express.

To participate in the giveaway, customers simply had to visit any of the over 300 Bill Express Retail locations island-wide and pay tuition fees to any of the tertiary institutions listed as Bill Express billers. All tertiary-level tuition payments made during the promotion period were automatically entered into the prize drawing at the end of each month.

The “Higher Learning – School Fee Giveaway” campaign is a testament to GraceKennedy Payment Services – Bill Express’ commitment to supporting the education and development of Jamaican youth. The company recognizes the importance of education in shaping the future of the country and is proud to play a role in making tertiary education more accessible for deserving students.

Congratulations to the tuition fee payment winners:

1. Micheal Griffiths – Northern Caribbean University (NCU)

2. Dondre Quallo – University of Technology (UTECH)

3. Shanna-Lee Ellis – University of the West Indies, Mona (UWI)

4. Laurie-Ann Beans – University of the West Indies, Mona (UWI)

5. Ojay Miller – University of Technology (UTECH)

6. Chyanna Cowan – University of Technology (UTECH)

7. Vin-Asha Simmonds – Northern Caribbean University (NCU)

8. Trisha Green – University of the West Indies, Mona (UWI)

9. Danikay Appleton – University of the West Indies, Mona (UWI)

10. Sabriena Lawrence – University of the West Indies, Mona (UWI)

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

BGLC balancing business, social responsibility re gambling adverts

Jamaica News

13-year-old girl gone missing in Westmoreland

Our Endz

Bill Express supports tertiary students with free tuition payments

More From

Caribbean News

See also

Barbados claims top spot for salaries in the C’bean, Jamaica ranks 3rd

A survey done this year with data collected from 117 companies in 15 Caribbean countries revealed that Barbados had the most significant percentage of companies paying salaries above market value. In

Jamaica News

Venesha Phillips crosses over to the JLP

Councillor for the Papine Division, Venesha Phillips who had resigned from the Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) following the 2020 election defeat has crossed over to the ruling Jamaica Labour

Entertainment

‘Money Mike Walk’ buzz on TikTok, IG puts Mr Vegas in spotlight

Songs such as ‘Raging Bull’, ‘Bruk it Down’, ‘Hot Wuk’, and ‘Tek Weh Yuself’ are among a long list of dance-inspired songs that have made veteran artiste Mr Vegas a favourite among dancehall fans.

Jamaica News

How snide remarks shattered amputee, first-time mom’s world

Person with disability recounts journey for National Parent Month

Jamaica News

Gov’t to double duty-free allowance on overseas purchases

Starting in the new financial year, which begins on April 1, 2024, the duty-free threshold for imported personal items will increase from US$50 to US$100.
This announcement was made by Dr Nigel Cla

Jamaica News

Two potential new tourist attractions for Falmouth soon

The highly anticipated mounting of the statue of iconic global sprinter, Trelawny native Usain Bolt, in Water Square, Falmouth, Trelawny is being touted as a potential boost for well-needed attraction

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols