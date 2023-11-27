Bill Express supports tertiary students with free tuition payments Loop Jamaica

GraceKennedy Payment Services – Bill Express, a member of the GraceKennedy Financial Group has successfully concluded its “Higher Learning – School Fee Giveaway” campaign, rewarding ten university students with free tuition payments.

The two-month campaign, which ran from August 1 to September 30, 2023, aimed to alleviate the financial burden on students and their families. Each of the ten winners received up to $200,000 towards their tuition fees.

“The campaign demonstrates in a strong way, GraceKennedy Payment Services – Bill Express’ commitment to engage our customers and contribute to Jamaica’s national development” said Sanjiv Badaloo, Marketing Manager, Bill Express.

To participate in the giveaway, customers simply had to visit any of the over 300 Bill Express Retail locations island-wide and pay tuition fees to any of the tertiary institutions listed as Bill Express billers. All tertiary-level tuition payments made during the promotion period were automatically entered into the prize drawing at the end of each month.

The “Higher Learning – School Fee Giveaway” campaign is a testament to GraceKennedy Payment Services – Bill Express’ commitment to supporting the education and development of Jamaican youth. The company recognizes the importance of education in shaping the future of the country and is proud to play a role in making tertiary education more accessible for deserving students.

Congratulations to the tuition fee payment winners:

1. Micheal Griffiths – Northern Caribbean University (NCU)

2. Dondre Quallo – University of Technology (UTECH)

3. Shanna-Lee Ellis – University of the West Indies, Mona (UWI)

4. Laurie-Ann Beans – University of the West Indies, Mona (UWI)

5. Ojay Miller – University of Technology (UTECH)

6. Chyanna Cowan – University of Technology (UTECH)

7. Vin-Asha Simmonds – Northern Caribbean University (NCU)

8. Trisha Green – University of the West Indies, Mona (UWI)

9. Danikay Appleton – University of the West Indies, Mona (UWI)

10. Sabriena Lawrence – University of the West Indies, Mona (UWI)